Singer Ross Lynch gives an eyeful in viral clip and fans are completely parched

Former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Ross Lynch is giving fans chills of their own thanks to a viral TikTok clip.

Lynch and his brother Rocky are currently on tour with their band, The Driver Era, and from the looks of it they put on quite the show.

On Thursday, TikTok user @allielbrown posted a video of a shirtless Ross singing on stage. It’s since racked up over two million views, and not because everyone loves the song.

The clip soon made its way over to Twitter, where its sparked a wildfire of thirst:

WHAT THE FUCK COULD ROSS LYNCH BE SINGING ABOUT WHERE HE LOOKS LIKE THIS??? pic.twitter.com/kxzFXX13c4 — e (?) (@FLOMlLLI) August 14, 2022

twitter and tiktok every 2 months randomly remembering ross lynch is hot pic.twitter.com/EWhkiXLEAH — sam ? – ALL I SEE IS STARS? (@raznewz) August 14, 2022

ross lynch could do unhinged illegal unethical things to me n i’d thank him. — auggie | LENN DAY !!! (@dippersdiaries) August 14, 2022

i would like to thank ross lynch in concert for existing pic.twitter.com/GHf4yWRJWJ — ross lynch archive (@rossonfile) August 14, 2022

oh my god ross lynch? pic.twitter.com/LSzdHuSC4e — amy (@rosshimbo) August 14, 2022

After the initial TikTok took off, @allielbrown returned with several more clips. None of them have sparked the same fervor, but we’ll leave them right here anyways: