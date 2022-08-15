Singer Ross Lynch gives an eyeful in viral clip and fans are completely parched

Former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Ross Lynch is giving fans chills of their own thanks to a viral TikTok clip.
Lynch and his brother Rocky are currently on tour with their band, The Driver Era, and from the looks of it they put on quite the show.
On Thursday, TikTok user @allielbrown posted a video of a shirtless Ross singing on stage. It’s since racked up over two million views, and not because everyone loves the song.
@allielbrown
ross lynch, everybody. ?? (still can’t believe I TOOK this video, thanks for an amazing night, TDE) #rosslynch #thedriverera #concert #foryou
The clip soon made its way over to Twitter, where its sparked a wildfire of thirst:
WHAT THE FUCK COULD ROSS LYNCH BE SINGING ABOUT WHERE HE LOOKS LIKE THIS??? pic.twitter.com/kxzFXX13c4
— e (?) (@FLOMlLLI) August 14, 2022
ross lynch everybody pic.twitter.com/KjW1E0DQZn
— skye (@shorsafterglow) August 14, 2022
twitter and tiktok every 2 months randomly remembering ross lynch is hot pic.twitter.com/EWhkiXLEAH
— sam ? – ALL I SEE IS STARS? (@raznewz) August 14, 2022
ross lynch could do unhinged illegal unethical things to me n i’d thank him.
— auggie | LENN DAY !!! (@dippersdiaries) August 14, 2022
i would like to thank ross lynch in concert for existing pic.twitter.com/GHf4yWRJWJ
— ross lynch archive (@rossonfile) August 14, 2022
oh my god ross lynch? pic.twitter.com/LSzdHuSC4e
— amy (@rosshimbo) August 14, 2022
After the initial TikTok took off, @allielbrown returned with several more clips. None of them have sparked the same fervor, but we’ll leave them right here anyways:
@allielbrown
ross lynch pt. 2 ?? what a rockstar. #rosslynch #thedriverera #rockylynch #foryou
@allielbrown
ross lynch pt. 3 – last one for now ???#foryou #rosslynch #thedriverera #r5
@allielbrown
ross mf lynch. ?? i should be his professional videographer at this point, honestly. #foryou #rosslynch #thedriverera #rockylynch
10 Comments
Dymension
Looks great, sounds awful. He is, after all, a singer…
Jimmy T
If Zac Efron and Timothee Chalamet had a kid…
Jeff-in-NC
He can sing?
SDR94103
not parched here.
bachy
Aside from Sabrina, Lynch starred in a series of “teen” movies and series, and also portrayed a young Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer (2017). He’s formed 2 bands with his musician brothers, R5 and The Driver Era, which are heavily influenced by Michael Hutchence INXS.
Yes I’m a fan.
D P
This is the reason I like and subscribe to Queerty’s email list: until today I had no idea who Ross Lynch is. Thank gawd I know now.
Yes, count me as a fan too.
bachy
@D P: for more, check out YouTube THE DRIVER ERA – Malibu (Official Video)
Joshooeerr
I can hear why he needs to take off his shirt.
Godabed
Give the internet 5 minutes to remember he’s dating a black woman, so they can collectively go racist again, and he removes himself from social media.
afmandan
Normally when you sing you want to breathe deep, but he focuses on exhaling all of his air and taking shallow breaths so that his abs stay prominent