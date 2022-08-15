stagecraft

Singer Ross Lynch gives an eyeful in viral clip and fans are completely parched

Former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Ross Lynch is giving fans chills of their own thanks to a viral TikTok clip.

Lynch and his brother Rocky are currently on tour with their band, The Driver Era, and from the looks of it they put on quite the show.

On Thursday, TikTok user @allielbrown posted a video of a shirtless Ross singing on stage. It’s since racked up over two million views, and not because everyone loves the song.

ross lynch, everybody. ?? (still can’t believe I TOOK this video, thanks for an amazing night, TDE) #rosslynch #thedriverera #concert #foryou

The clip soon made its way over to Twitter, where its sparked a wildfire of thirst:

After the initial TikTok took off, @allielbrown returned with several more clips. None of them have sparked the same fervor, but we’ll leave them right here anyways:

ross lynch pt. 3 – last one for now ???#foryou #rosslynch #thedriverera #r5

ross mf lynch. ?? i should be his professional videographer at this point, honestly. #foryou #rosslynch #thedriverera #rockylynch

