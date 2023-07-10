Singer Scott Hoying marries model boyfriend Mark Manio

Singer Scott Hoying married partner Mark Mario in a California wedding on Friday.
Hoying, 31, came to attention as the baritone with the acapella group Pentatonix. According to People, the men “tied the knot on Friday in an intimate, star-studded black-tie ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California.”
Hoying heralds from Arlington, Texas. He formed Pentatonix while studying at the University of Southern California. He’s also He’s also enjoyed success as half of the band Superfruit, with fellow Pentatonix member, Mitch Grassi.
Hoying has been out since he was 17. He’s been in a relationship with Manio, a model, since 2017.
“I feel like all of our life experiences and choices, and ups and downs, have led us to each other and this is the moment where the people we love most get to see us truly make the leap,” Hoying told People.
“I knew pretty early on that Mark was my dream man and I genuinely feel like the luckiest man on earth to get to marry him.” 🤍
Both men shared images of their ceremony on social media. Hoying has over a million followers on Instagram. The couple wore white tuxedos and walked down the aisle while singer Kina Grannis performed “Can’t Help Falling In Love”. She sang the same song in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians.
“That’s our favorite love song of all time from our favorite scene of our favorite movie,” explained Scott.
Among those to comment on the Instagram pics was Adam Rippon, who said, “Love you both SO SO SO much ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Jaymes Vaughan said, “Ahhh gorgeous!! Congratulations guys!!”
Music played a key element in the ceremony. Christina Perri acted as officiant. For their first dance, they asked Loren Allred to perform “Never Enough”. Again, she performed that song in the movie, The Greatest Showman.
Hoying also wrote and performed a song for his husband.
Among the guests were Colton Haynes and fellow actor Ally Maki. Haynes said they both cried their eyes out. He also posted a snippet of video of the grooms kissing (swipe below).
13 Comments
dbmcvey
Sweet, so happy for them!
Just.my.opinion
Lovely couple. I wish them a lifetime of love and happiness.
Pietro D
yeh! yeh! yeh!
EVERYONE IS SO HAPPY AND ANY 2 GUYS MAKE SUCH A LOVELY COUPLE!
Nice! (yuk) And we’ll wait till the divorce notices in a few years time.
dbmcvey
No Pietro, any guy with you would not make a lovely couple.
You are such a sad, dry, bitter old queen. I hope you’re a shut in, I would hate for anyone to be exposed to you.
Thad
I heard about this wedding first from People Magazine. How far we’ve come.
Kangol2
Best wishes to this happy couple!
RyanMBecker
I have a queery for you guys. How do married gay couples decide on whose surname to take? According to the Instagram post, they are now both Hoying. Why not Hoying-Manio (alphabetized)? Although straight couples often take the male’s name, my girlfriend and I will either hyphenate or just keep our separate names. We’ll likely hyphenate for the sake of the kids. But how do gay couples decide? Did they choose Hoying because Scott is more famous? Or is it because it’s less ethnic?
Louis
Just like with straight couples, there is no rule.
My husband and I didn’t want to take the other’s name, and making them double-barrel would have been very odd. Instead we dropped out surnames and chose a new one. We used the city in which we met (which happens to be a surname in itself) as our new surname.
DBMC
We’re not celebrities but my husband and I kept our own names. I suspect these two will do that too.
RyanMBecker
@Louis,
I love that. Add a “de” in front of the geographic name and make it literal. I’d be Ryan de Nueva York. Nice. Yeah, I like the whole idea of starting a whole new lineage with a made-up name.
RyanMBecker
Okay, this is totally tangential but I like to boast that Colton Haynes responded to one of my comments. I felt extra special because that was the way he came out. Someone posted that fantasizing about Colton being gay made him happy. Out of the blue, Colton replied. He wrote something to the effect that it was no fantasy. That one sentence spread like wildfire and many took it as Colton coming out.
And by the way. actor Luke MacFarlane asked to join my Instagram last month. Apparently, he liked a comment I made on his page although it was kind of an insult. I turned down his request and still feel bad about it. My Instagram has one photo of my gf and me, and the rest is educational stuff for our patients. MacFarlane would be sorely disappointed.
Finally, Corbin Fisher’s Quinn and I exchanged a few messages. It all started when he asked me about the physics of juggling. That led to some requests for career advice (he was busking as a juggler). At one point, he said that he turned down an offer from Sean Cody. I told him to accept if he ever gets another offer. He signed up with Corbin Fisher a few months later. I tell my gay friends that it was because of my advice but the need to pay rent was probably the real reason.
Speaking of Cody and Fisher, I’ve watched over 2000 videos from each studio. And I’ve watched thousands more from the 1960s to today. Yep, my side hustle pays me to watch and analyze gay porn in the name of science. Jealous? Heh.
I’ve certainly had some unexpectedly gay encounters online for someone who is supposedly straight… LOL
RyanMBecker
Another tangent… the most interesting model-boyfriend gay marriage is between CNN journalist Miguel Marquez and his model/PhD husband, Michael Hager. Marquez was over 50 and Hager was in his mid-20s when they got married. Apparently, it’s the real deal because they’ve been together for 8 years (dated 5 years, married in 2020).
Hager was one of the models victimized in the sex abuse scandal in the male modeling industry (Google it). He quit modeling because of it, and somehow found himself doing PhD in clinical psychology. I’ve seen them together here in NYC. Seemed very content.
RyanMBecker
Here’s a photo of Hager in his modeling days. He’s the guy in the middle wearing white. The article is about the abuse he experienced as a model. He wasn’t much older when he started dating Marquez, who was in his 40s.
(Get rid of the spaces)
wwd. co m/eye/people/former-model-michael-boyd-hager-alleges-mistreatment-warns-models-to-recognize-and-speak-out-against-bad-behavior-11064324/