Singer Tevin Campbell recalls being closeted in the ’90s: “You just couldn’t be gay back then”

I didn’t hide anything about me. I didn’t try to act a certain way or anything, you just couldn’t be [gay] back then.

I wouldn’t have been prepared when I was a kid to be a spokesperson of the LGBTQ+ community, but I’m glad that it’s changing. There are a lot of kids, especially young Black boys, that need to see representation, because the “machismo” thing exists in our culture, and it’s poison.

They’re not being taught to love themselves because of what they are.

I hate that it wasn’t like that in the ’90s, but I’m glad I get to see it [now]. Tevin Campbell talking to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about being gay from the ’90s to now.