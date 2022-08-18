Singer Tevin Campbell recalls being closeted in the ’90s: “You just couldn’t be gay back then”

I didn’t hide anything about me. I didn’t try to act a certain way or anything, you just couldn’t be [gay] back then.
I wouldn’t have been prepared when I was a kid to be a spokesperson of the LGBTQ+ community, but I’m glad that it’s changing. There are a lot of kids, especially young Black boys, that need to see representation, because the “machismo” thing exists in our culture, and it’s poison.
They’re not being taught to love themselves because of what they are.
I hate that it wasn’t like that in the ’90s, but I’m glad I get to see it [now]. Tevin Campbell talking to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about being gay from the ’90s to now.
4 Comments
abfab
I beg to differ……
Kangol2
For someone at his level of fame it was very tough to be an out Black gay performer. There were a few, like Jermaine Stewart, etc., but even some of the most famous, like Luther Vandross, Queen Latifah, Da Brat, etc. were in the closet. I’m glad Tevin Campbell is out, free and living his truth. He had and has the voice of an angel.
Harley
Growing up in the 70’s was even worse.
abfab
