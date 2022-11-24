Singer Will Young blasts David Beckham over his support of Qatar

British singer Will Young is the latest high-profile figure to blast David Beckham for his support of Qatar.

Beckham took on paid role as an ambassador for the country in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup. Homosexuality is illegal in the Middle East country and LGBTQ people face harsh discrimination. Qatar has also faced criticism for other human rights violations, including its treatment of migrant workers.

Young, who shot to fame on Pop Idol (the UK precursor of American Idol) 20 years ago, did not hold back. He posted his thoughts on Instagram.

“Qatar is of course not the only country in the world with appalling records on human rights. The argument that sport is not political is duplicitous and two faced. Look at South Africa during apartheid, look at Russia now. Who decides the yays and the nays?,” Young began.

“What is undoubtedly clear however is a star like you @davidbeckham who I once sang for (not for any money I hasten to add) at your birthday has disappointed me more than I can say.

“Our paths crossed a fair few times due to being with 19 Management and you were always friendly and generous.”

19 Management was run by pop svengali Simon Fuller, a former manager of the Spice Girls.

“Cowardice personified”

Young, who is gay, continued, “People do things for money we all know that. Here is what irks me the most – not a WHISPER from yourself David to show solidarity, not a WHISPER from yourself to show support for the practical massacre of migrant workers, not a WHISPER David to help LGBTQIA+ communities living under constant danger.

“The decision to take the alleged £150 million over 15 years is greedy enough, the burying of your head in the sand from you, your team and your advisers is repellent and cowardice personified.

“So here is what I suggest if you won’t change your mind: give £1 million to LGBTQIA+ charities in Qatar every year that you get your £10 million a year. Can something be salvaged from this odious deal? Perhaps those funds can help provide much needed safety to those living in terror whilst your posters smile down on the people of Qatar.”

Joe Lycett v. David Beckham

The FIFA World Cup is currently taking place in Qatar. Soccer fans have reported having anything with a rainbow confiscated at the security gates of stadiums.

Last week, queer comedian Joe Lycett also blasted Beckham for his support for Qatar. Lycett gave Beckam a week to rescind the deal or else he would shred £10,000 of his own money in protest.

Last Sunday, the deadline for a response passed with no word from Beckham. Lycett duly posted a video in which he appeared to throw £10,000 in a shredder.

He later posted another video confirming the £10,000 threat was a stunt to raise awareness of the issue. He said he would never shred real money when so many people were struggling with the UK’s current cost-of-living-crisis. Instead, he shredded an old cover of the gay magazine Attitude, featuring David Beckham. Lycett said he was symbolically shredding any claim Beckham might make to being a “gay ally.”