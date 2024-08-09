Sinner, spaceman, sex worker… meteorologist?? Matt Bomer’s four most underrated performances

Image Credits: ‘Papi Chulo,’ Blue Fox Entertainment (left) | ‘The Sinner,’ USA Network (center) | ‘Space Station 76,’ Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (right)

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Who doesn’t love Matt Bomer? The out actor has been delivering fantastic film and television work for years now, but it feels like he’s only recently been getting the flowers he’s always deserved.

Aside from the recent second life of White Collar after it began streaming on Netflix, Bomer also received the best reviews of his career on Showtime’s gay historical drama Fellow Travelers, which featured intense sex scenes and earned him his second Emmy nomination! He’s also been tapped to star opposite Nathan Lane in the sitcom Mid-Century Modern, which has been described as a queer take on the Golden Girls formula, which just might end up being our favorite show ever??

In honor of the current Bomer-ssaince, let’s take a look back on four of the actor’s fantastic, lesser-known roles from over the years that you can stream roght now. This guy’s got the range!