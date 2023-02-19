Small screen, big drama: Here’s where to stream the 2023 Queerties nominees for TV Drama

Look, in most cases, we prefer our lives drama-free. But when it comes to television shows? We simply live for the drama!

That goes especially for the 10 riveting, eye-opening, gasp-inducing series that are nominated at the Queerties this year for best TV Drama. From teen coming-of-age sagas, to tales of queer communities coming together, to American horror stories, past and present, these are the queer-inclusive shows we can’t stop talking about.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open.

With that in mind, now’s your chance to help us celebrate our favorite TV dramas of the year at the Queerties. Scroll down below to read a bit more about this year’s 10 nominees, and then click on the corresponding icon to vote for your favorite.

Voting runs now through February 21. You can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

Ryan Murphy‘s horror anthology series has always been pretty gay, so to call NYC “the gayest season yet” is saying a lot—but it’s true! With a sprawling cast, this ’80s-set story is full of resonant themes, especially as it delves into the early days of the AIDS epidemic and pays tribute to the many lives lost.

Streaming on Hulu, available for digital purchase via Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and AppleTV.

Almost immediately, Netflix‘s sexy, soapy Spanish drama became a global smash hit, turning its up-and-coming cast into international superstars over night. And Elite just keeps on rolling, delivering two full seasons of messy, addictive, unforgettable teen antics in the past year alone.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Euphoria is nothing short of a phenomenon, generating more memes, think pieces, and online chatter than pretty much anything else on television. But at its core, its a moving coming-of-age story about teens searching for a sense of belonging, particularly star-crossed lovers Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Streaming exclusively on HBOMax.

For every argument against Hollywood remakes, we’ll offer Interview With The Vampire as a counterpoint, ingeniously updating Anne Rice’s acclaimed novel (previously adapted into Brad Pitt/Tom Cruise film from ’94) into the queer, sexy, timeless romantic drama of our dreams/nightmares.

Streaming via Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, and AMC+.

Initially touted as newer, more diverse take on Showtime’s seminal drama about queer women, Generation Q eventually brought most of its original cast back into the fold, resulting in a can’t-miss season three—its biggest yet—featuring break-ups, make-ups, a musical episode, and a wedding for its longtime power couple.

Streaming via Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV, and Showtime.

After pandemic restrictions lift, the Mississippi Delta strip club The Pynk struggles to keep its doors open in season two, but we can’t stop coming back to this one-of-a-kind drama about Black dancers, sex workers, and their clientele. Nico Annan’s trailblazing nonbinary proprietor Uncle Clifford continues to be a series highlight.

Streaming via the Starz plug-in on Amazon Prime Video and The Roku Channel.

Peacock’s update of Russell T. Davies’ landmark gay drama was gone too soon. But even in one season, it was able to make us fall for a whole new cast of characters—played by the likes of Queerty faves Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O’Connell—and once again remind us of the power of a community coming together.

Streaming exclusively on Peacock.

It’s safe to say no one knew quite what to expect from this mind-bending office drama, about a company that takes the divide between work and personal lives very seriously. But one of its greatest surprises was the tender, slowly unfolding love story between two of its older characters—a rarity on television!

Streaming exclusively on AppleTV+.

An undeniable TV trend in 2022 was the true-crime limited series, but our favorite was this shocking true story about the origins of the iconic dance troupe—and not just because it featured a ton of shirtless men! The entire cast brings their A-game, with Murray Bartlett a particular standout as the troupe’s troubled choreographer.

Streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Another Netflix import that became a worldwide obsession,Young Royals is a classic tale of boy-meets-boy—it’s just that one of those boys is the heir to the Swedish monarchy! In its second season, the series digs deeper into the romance between Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon (Omar Rudberg) to great effect.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix.