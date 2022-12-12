Small town scandalized after mayor poses nude with a plate of fried chicken for dad bod calendar

A bearded otter mayor has offended some residents of his small town by posing (mostly) nude in a fundraising calendar.

Gabe Carroll, the mayor of Creston, Iowa (population 7,487), teamed up with the local brewery Hot Air Brewing to appear in a calendar entitled, “Father Figures Calendar 2023,” which features male patrons of the brewery who have “dad bods.”

Most of the calendar’s photos feature shirtless dudes in jeans and shorts doing things like riding a motorcycle, playing an electric guitar, or carrying a metal beer keg.

But Carroll’s photo differs from the others.

In it, he appears to be completely naked, holding a plate of fried chicken in front of his crotch. The photo shows off his hairy chest and tattoo on his right bicep. The photo also has made us waaaaaaay more interested than we’ve ever been in the small southwest Iowa town.

The mayor participated to support a local business and help a charitable cause. A quarter of the profits raised from the calendars will benefit a Christmas basket fund that will send baskets of food to families in need during the holiday season.

Nevertheless, local news station KCCI said it received “almost a dozen” emails from people offended by the mayor’s photo. One of the residents said the picture shouldn’t be publicized because it’s of an elected political official.

Admittedly, such thinking is increasingly old-fashioned. Displaying one’s own body shouldn’t necessarily disqualify a person from political office. Similarly, being elected to political office shouldn’t bar anyone from showing off their own body, especially when they’re raising money for the poor.

“I can understand some people not getting the joke and feeling offended,” the mayor said in response. “That’s just part of life, I suppose.”

The brewery’s owner Katie Davidson defended the otter, er, mayor, stating, “He’s got underwear on,” even though his undies aren’t actually visible in the photo.

“The only thing naked is the chicken,” she continued. “Then again, people like to get mad. So…”

Carroll, who has served as the town’s mayor for the last three years, said that the calendar promotion has raised $220 for the charity program so far, though he says 55 copies remain for sale, although we have a feeling they’ll be completely sold out shortly.

Davidson also defended the mayor, saying that he has “done a lot of really great progressive work in our small town that was not doing so hot.”