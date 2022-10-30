Soccer player shocks TV viewers by flashing his junk during a game

Between the non-stop action and amazing athletes, soccer is one of our favorite sports to watch. But every now and then, an occasional slip or rude play makes the game even more eye-popping.

During a recent professional soccer match, Geisson Perea, a defender of the Colombian pro-soccer team Independiente Santa Fe, stood alongside his teammates as an opponent prepared to make a penalty kick.

Perea then surprised viewers (and maybe a few players on the field) by lowering his waistband and briefly revealing his penis. He definitely surprised home viewers since his junk was simultaneously broadcast on live Colombian TV.

It’s not clear if Perea flashed his bits in order to distract the penalty kicker. If he did, it certainly worked seeing as his opponent didn’t score the goal. However, the rival Colombian team, Jaguares de Córdoba, ended up defeating Independiente 2-1.

Perea wasn’t (ahem) penalized during the game, and he later said that his self-exposure on TV was unintentional.

“I was fixing my Lycra,” the 31-year-old player later explained to Colombia’s Win Sports TV. “I only tried to accommodate my Lycra, my intention was not to show my private parts… When I enter [the field], I enter it to play and not to be aware that a camera can see me.”

Nevertheless, the move angered some TV viewers who called on him to be punished or removed from the team entirely, TMZ Sports reported. There have been no reports of him facing disciplinary action over it, but he may have gained a few new fans.

A screenshot of the momentary flashing has been making the rounds on social media. If you’re interested, you can see it here, but set your expectations low. A similar incident happened with a British soccer player in 2018. But if ball-watching is really your game, there are far better arenas for viewing it.