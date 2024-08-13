You’ve likely seen them by now. Not one but two photos of VP wannabe JD Vance dressed in drag hit the internet over the last 48 hours and, let’s just say, they’re not very demure.

Podcaster Matt Bernstein shared the first one on Twitter X on Sunday, and this crusty look wouldn’t even be worthy of Drag Race‘s Golden Boot award. Honey, it’s a SCOOT!

new: i have obtained a photo of jd vance in drag while at yale law school pic.twitter.com/jYf14Lwa4D — matt (@mattxiv) August 11, 2024

Oh mama, that dry shake-n-go wig jumped straight from the Party City shelves and into our nightmares!

The photo was reportedly taken while Vance was attending Yale Law School. His former classmate,Travis Whitfill, told The Daily Beast it was taken at a Halloween party in 2012.

Then yesterday, a second photo emerged, which Bernstein also shared, and it’s not helping. (JD, we’re sorry, but you are up for elimination.)

a second photo has hit my inbox https://t.co/JRKIE9JHRD pic.twitter.com/4wIWF28mEU — matt (@mattxiv) August 12, 2024

Now, there’s nothing wrong with a man doing drag or dressing up in women’s clothing. Except when he’s a vocal opponent of LGBTQ+ rights who calls gay people “groomers,” supports “Don’t Say Gay” bills in schools, and wants to strip away healthcare from trans people.

Help us pick JD Vance's drag name Of course, Vance’s camp hasn't responded to requests for comment about the photos—girl, if you can't love yourself in busted drag, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? But still, every drag queen needs a proper stage name. We've compiled 10 here. Help us pick the best one. 1 Sofa Loren 19 2 Ivana Cushion 16 3 Ashley Furniture 14 4 Celine Divan 9 5 Debbie Davenport 6 6 Courtney Loveseat 4 7 Couchita Humpright 4 8 Betty Settee 3 9 Jennifer Convertibles 2 10 Miss Sofa U. Love 0 All 10 questions completed! Share results: Help us pick JD Vance's drag name Replay Share story to unlock your results Want more queer content? Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter for a daily dose of the gay agenda—straight into your inbox! Sign Up Don\'t worry, we won\'t spam you!