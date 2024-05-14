It was just a couple of weeks ago that Trump was grumbling about his lack of support during his criminal hush-money trial. Though Eric Trump remains the only member of the Trump family forced to spend his days in a dingy Manhattan courtroom, GOP politicians and admirers are now showing up in droves.

On Monday, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, believed to be a top VP contender, showed up for the disgraced ex-president. Today, two other VP possibilities, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, joined the circus as well.

Burgum and Donalds were flanked by two other Trump surrogates, failed GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramamswamy and lesser-known Florida Rep. Aaron Bean. They all arrived to court cosplaying as their idol, complete with big dark suit jackets and long red ties.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

Together, they looked like the most miserable groomsmen ever assembled!

Gov. Burgum calls hush money trial a "sham trial" and a "scam trial." pic.twitter.com/2e5Ik4oS8i — Emmanuel Touhey (@EmmanuelTouhey) May 14, 2024

Putting the sick back into sycophant. — Philip Auerswald (@auerswald) May 14, 2024

I don't know Trump had his own barbershop quartet. — Eric McClung (@ericmcclung) May 14, 2024

Did they coordinate outfits? https://t.co/yqTxedjZpn — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) May 14, 2024

Worst Spiderverse ever https://t.co/DNBZBIytdz — Jason Kirk (buy my novel) (@JasonKirk_fyi) May 14, 2024

i think i have a new party theme idea https://t.co/eeuwnDdihV — bryan metzger (@metzgov) May 14, 2024

While they’re all terribly dressed, Ramamswamy’s disheveled collar might be the most discerning detail. The annoying entrepreneur is worth nearly $1 billion! Surely, he can afford collar stays, right?

Then again, Ramamswamy doesn’t appear to hold himself in high regard. He’s always pandering to the hard-right GOP base, which will probably never accept him. Just last week, Ann Coulter told the 9/11 conspiracy theorist she couldn’t vote for him, because he’s Indian.

In response, Ramamswamy gave the bigoted commenter “kudos for saying that, for spilling her racist tea.”

.@AnnCoulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn’t vote for me “because you’re an Indian,” even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back https://t.co/neVjKSs6e9 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 8, 2024

Burgum, Ramaswamy and Donalds are all traveling the Trump sycophantic circuit, fresh off a top donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago. Trump gave his thoughts on every VP contender at the event, remarking on Burgum’s wealth and Donalds’… skin color.

Yep, that’s right. America’s most infamous criminal defendant said the sophomore congressman has “created something very special politically” before saying he likes “diversity…Diversité as you would say. I like diversité.”

He also likes hush-money. On Tuesday, Michael Cohen wrapped up his testimony, explaining how he helped create fake documents to cover up his reimbursement for buying Stormy Daniels’ story. Cohen wired $130,000 to the former adult film star, who had an affair with Trump in 2006, and threatened to go public before the 2016 election.

The quadruple-indicted ex-president is facing 34 felony counts for falsifying business docs. Though he’s facing three other criminal cases, this will likely be the only trial before Election Day.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a devout Christian in a convenient marriage, also showed up Tuesday to minimize the charges. A deeply religious man, the Louisiana Republican expressed ambivalence about his party’s presidential nominee, whom a civil court also found liable for sexual assault, engaging in an extramarital affair with an adult film actress.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) not pulling any punches re: Speaker Mike Johnson appearing at Trump’s NYC trial. pic.twitter.com/gKeDrUqD8Z — Riley Rogerson (@riley_rogerson) May 14, 2024

Of course, evangelicals excusing Trump’s tawdry behavior is nothing new, just like GOP pols groveling for his approval. Here’s hoping these guys at least multiple red ties for their sucking up sojourn.

On Wednesdays we wear pink! ? https://t.co/pJ4bAGCvDm — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 14, 2024

Don't forget to share: