June 1st is the start of Pride Month and National Nail Polish Day.

Hit up your local LGBTQ+ parade this Pride Month, and you’re bound to see men wearing nail polish—maybe even in rainbow manicures—whether you like it or not.

And a surprising number of people don’t like it when men paint their nails, even here in the year of our Lord 2024 Anno Domini.

We saw the homophobic hate when Duke college basketball star Jared McCain and newly-minted Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams showed off their nail art—not that the two athletes are letting the gay slurs get to them.

“I like to get manicures and pedicures. I take care of my body,” McCain told Complex last year. “Some of these people hate, I don’t know if they do take care of their body. So, I just like getting the color, and it’s always been myself. I’ve always been big on just being yourself in any situation possible. And never letting somebody tell you what you can and can’t be. So doing the painted nails is kind of a part of me now.”

You’d hope that by now we’d let people do whatever they wanted with their bodies—and that we’d have freed ourselves of the binary thinking that claims men can’t use cosmetics.

Even gays can be narrow-minded about other men’s gender expression, promoting the same kind of misogyny that results in femmephobia.

In a 2016 essay for HuffPost, Connor Doherty recalled going on a date with someone who, upon seeing Doherty’s nail polish, said he “didn’t seem like that kind of guy”:

I was disgusted by his crude comment and the implications behind it. I knew when he said “that kind of guy” what he was really saying was “flamboyant and effeminate gay guy.” He was spewing internalized homophobia, emasculating me, and effectively invalidating trans, gender nonconforming, and queer people. He was effectively saying that femininity was bad, and that I was less attractive because I didn’t adhere to his rigid expectations of gender.

That was almost eight years ago, but the discourse hasn’t improved much since.

Just check out the hate in these X posts from the year so far—and the support from those who aren’t bothered by a little lacquer.

Unvarnished hate

Painting your nails as a Grown Man will never be cool EVER — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 11, 2024

What do you guys think about straight men wearing nail polish? — Gabby Grey (@imgabbygrey) May 11, 2024

New grooming guidelines state all employees can wear makeup, earrings and nail polish.



I’m telling you if I see a guy pilot wearing earrings and nail polish I’m getting off. pic.twitter.com/cT9B2OpVln — Márta Lisle (@UrUnpaidPundit) January 12, 2024

OK, to all the gay men and straight guys who think wearing nail polish makes you look punk/rock&roll. It DOESN'T if you have all of your nails polished uniformly and there is length to your nails. Two or three fingers are cool. So below is what you shouldn't do, NO BUENO…… pic.twitter.com/gRjbGLZ7bR — Cristian H (@danseurCh) February 21, 2024

We don’t want a guy wearing nail polish on the team — J (@juultweetes) May 13, 2024

Right! I miss regular gay guys. My office has a ton of skirt snd nail polish wearing dudes. — Biologist? (@Cyclopath11) April 4, 2024

It’s such a shame when a really hot guy wears colored nail polish. — Anthony?? (@NYrepublican02) January 13, 2024

Can anyone explain this trend? Why are men wearing nail polish? Anyone here do it? pic.twitter.com/8DCG9MXw3k — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) May 17, 2024

I know it's a little silly but I have a visceral disgust of nail polish on men — 4 second fart noise (@_154831) May 16, 2024

Polished support

Worrying about another grown man's nails will never be cool, ever… — Dave H (@DavehIslander) April 11, 2024

I need it stated for the record, nail polish is for everyone. It’s a vibe on EVERYONE. Love seeing men incorporate it in their looks. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 26, 2024

Normalise guys wearing makeup and nail polish. — Jeff?? (@jgadiel_) May 14, 2024

I want see Gemini and Fourth with paint nails.

Bc for me,I think that nail polish on men is a mix of femininity and masculinity that drives me crazy. pic.twitter.com/fjuL0oJXQp — imacutecandidatepreperingforMLMU?? (@Gemiyaki4thT) March 7, 2024

a whole thread cause a guy likes wearing nail polish… get a life! — ?o? (@listenmitski) May 28, 2024

I grew up in a house with people who were convinced wearing nail polish was a ticket to hell. I been fighting demons my whole life my guy don’t test me ? pic.twitter.com/u3sAA8YwhV — Peaceful Chaos… ????????? (@GinD1) May 27, 2024

I like seeing men with their nails painted. And I like when they paint their nails to match their Woman partner’s nail set. It’s cute af????? it’s just nail polish. Yall be projecting your fragile masculinity on to others and it’s so interesting to observe. — Cindy Noir? (@thecindynoir) February 11, 2024

I truly consider it a humanitarian act to wear nail polish and short shorts to my hometown gym while simultaneously out lifting all the little suburban men and high school boys with that broccoli haircut. I am doing good in this community. — Ryan La Sala (@theryanlasala) December 29, 2023

I find it funny how I'll see guys who call other people snowflakes but then cry about a guy wearing nail polish or wearing a skirt — ???? ????????? ???? (@d3xthymia) January 10, 2024

Someone at work had a wildly homophobic rant yesterday. Said there’s something mentally wrong with men who wear makeup and finger nail polish. So I decided to paint my fingernails today pic.twitter.com/b88CnihAUn — Bubba Love (@BubbaL02) February 10, 2024

if ur a guy who feels threatened by other dudes painting their nails then that says so much more about u than them !!! go buy some black nail polish & live ur dreams <3 — ? ???? ???? ???? ? (@loadedgvnns) April 5, 2024

"I saw Jared McCain wearing nail polish, so I bought nail polish"



– more guys in 2024, hopefully https://t.co/oEFjVDa0DO — Style Girlfriend (@StyleGF) April 1, 2024

GUYS IT’S NATIONAL NAIL POLISH DAY ??



Thank you all SO MUCH for the love and support ? pic.twitter.com/CvAWbycutb — UN/DN LAQR (@UNDNLAQR) June 1, 2023

