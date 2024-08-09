Hi Jake,

My friends and I share a lot of funny memes, photos of hot guys, and other random articles. It’s all in good fun. But yesterday, my bestie sent me some photos from Twitter (X) that stirred something unusual in me, and I’m not really sure how to react.

Apparently, there’s some photos going around of Jacob Elordi showing off his feet. The first one was super sexy because he was shirtless and flipping off his viewers in that brooding, mean, Jacob Elordi-way. But what made my eyes linger was his foot (with sock on) sticking straight towards the camera, almost daring me to… sniff it?

Then I saw the second one. It was so dom top. This time, his foot was au natural (no sock), held up in all it’s glory by his massive leg. It didn’t hurt that he was flexing his bicep and showing a peek of his armpit. But it was the foot that I kept focusing on. I don’t think I’ve ever noticed being so turned on by feet like this before?

Soon I was down a Google rabbit hole, only to determine that the photos are actually fake (including reading detailed reports about the shape of Jacob’s actual toes versus the toes in the photos). But, the point is, I realized that maybe I’m completely turned on by a guy’s feet, and feel kind of creepy and weird about it. I feel like a freak. Am I?

Euphoric for Feet

Dear Euphoric for Feet,

Listen up, babygirl. Any time you notice something new that turns you on, it’s a good thing, because it means there’s even more excitement, enjoyment, and adventure to be had when it comes to exploring your sexuality.

Sexual turn-ons come in many forms, and, yes, they can even include feet. Foot fetishes are a type of sexual interest where individuals find feet to be a source of arousal. This interest can manifest in various ways–such as being attracted to the appearance, smell, or touch of feet–and engaging in activities like foot worship, foot massage, or foot-related acts during sexual encounters.

As with other fetishes (like this, this…or even this), there is nothing inherently wrong here. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) only diagnoses a “Fetishistic Disorder” when a fetish causes “significant personal distress,” or negatively impacts functioning.

From what I’m hearing, Jacob Elordi’s doctored toes have not yet caused you to lose your job, impacted your ability to maintain relationships, or drained your life savings on OnlyFans feet accounts. Instead, you’ve simply uncovered a few frontier of sexual arousal, which can be delved into either alone, or with a consenting partner.

Believe it or not, foot fetishes are actually fairly common. Despite this, people often try to understand the origin of where they come from, to figure out why they like something that society labels as “unorthodox”. That said, most fetishes are complex and multifaceted, often involving psychological, cultural, and neurological factors. Some say a person may have been exposed to feet or other stimuli when they were first experiencing sexual arousal, creating a sort of biological imprint that continues later in life. Others say it’s more psychological, and that feet symbolize something sexy to a person (for example, big strong feet might represent hyper-masculinity and grounded-ness).

Regardless, rather than moving away from it, labeling it as unconventional or “weird,” I encourage you to accept and even pursue it, as long as you can explore in a balanced, non-judgmental, and curious way. Make sure to notice the feelings you have after indulging in your desires, and if you’re feeling any shame or guilt, remind yourself that these desires are natural, and it’s unfair to judge yourself for them.

After all, if Euphoria‘s “Nate” has taught us anything, it’s that repression of true feelings and not accepting one’s sexuality can manifest in extremely harmful ways, both to oneself and others. Instead, take a page out of Saltburn, and give yourself permission to indulge. Life’s too short for cold feet.

Ask Jake is our advice column by Queerty editor and Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist Jake Myers. If you have a question for Jake, email [email protected], or contact him through his LGBTQ therapy platform.