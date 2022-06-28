‘Sonic’ shows off new gameplay and queer fans are ready

During Nintendo’s partner showcase on June 28, players first got a look at key artwork for Sonic Frontiers, featuring Sonic running through the Starfall Islands.

The new linear levels, which will be accessed through in-game totems, will send Sonic to Cyber Space. These challenges will reward Sonic with keys that will be used to unlock further Cyber Space levels.

Related: Xbox’s new controller is basically an entire Pride parade and we’re obsessed

Fans are excited to explore the new universe, and to mark the occasion, here’s a look at some queer Sonic ship art. It’s still Pride month, after all.