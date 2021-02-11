South Dakota’s anti-mask governor hosted 25 person dinner party at her home because of course

South Dakota’s antigay, anti-mask governor Kristi Noem is being dragged on Twitter after she hosted a 25 person dinner party at her home earlier this week.

Noem, who opposes same-sex marriage and believes homophobia is “religious freedom”, invited almost two dozen staffers over for dinner and shared a photo from the event on Twitter, along with the caption, “Love having our legislative pages over for dinner! We could not get through session without their help.”

All but one person in the photo is wearing a mask.

Love having our legislative pages over for dinner! We could not get through session without their help. ?? pic.twitter.com/OOT3pAtaER — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) February 9, 2021

Many are criticizing Noem’s dinner event, calling it irresponsible to have that many people in an enclosed space for several hours without masks during an ongoing pandemic.

South Dakota has been one of the worst hit states per capita when it comes to coronavirus, with more than 100,000 cases and 1,800 deaths from the virus. Much of this has to do with Noem, a fervent Trump supporter, refusing to mandate any sort of safety precautions.

Although people have begun receiving the coronavirus vaccine, health officials say that wearing masks and practicing social distancing will still be necessary to help slow the spread of the virus for the foreseeable future.

Here’s how Twitter has responded to Noem’s dinner party…

You’re failing the human test. https://t.co/NT919zXVwF — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 9, 2021

What did you serve for dinner? Besides Covid, I mean. — KD 📚🌎🉑🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) February 9, 2021

Feel badly for this young woman. pic.twitter.com/CaFhgQrwQp — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) February 9, 2021

At least when they all get COVID-19 their survival chances are higher than, say, that of a middle-aged couple. — Glenn Craven (@GlennCraven) February 9, 2021

Her strength in the face of overwhelming pressure is truly impressive and admirable pic.twitter.com/sq0uFnCamV — TheGOPSubvertsDemocracy (@athevs1) February 9, 2021

The governor of South Dakota is bragging about gathering people together in close proximity without masks during a pandemic. 1 in 500 people in her state has already died from Covid. https://t.co/HWYWwshOIj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021

Girl with the mask: pic.twitter.com/IDrK1js6vp — Lucas Grant (@RedWhiteAndLou) February 9, 2021

Kristi doesn’t just encourage superspreader events. She holds them too. — Clark (@Clark408) February 10, 2021

Shoutout to the 1 brave soul who passed a science course. https://t.co/ItOq4lcftO — David Brauer (@dbrauer) February 9, 2021

