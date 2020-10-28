‘Southern Charm’ lothario Shep Rose blasts Lindsey Graham over Amy Coney Barrett fiasco

“Now she can decide against gay people like you. And you’ll go ahead and have clandestine same sex relationships while betraying good and decent and amazing openly gay people. The irony is thicker than your boyfriend.”—Southern Charm personality and South Carolina native Shep Rose, attacking Sen. Lindsey Graham over his hasty confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Rose’s remarks lite-on longstanding rumor that Graham is a closeted gay man. Coney Barrett has a long history of homophobia in her personal and professional life.
In Quotes
3 Comments
Matthewnow
I never wish bad on anyone. Pray that Graham is NOT gay. We don’t need that nazi on our side.
Gadfeal
If the Democrats make a clean sweep, I think the priority should be to immediately expand the Supreme Court to 11 members and appoint their choice in as swift a manner as McConnell and his cabal. At a later date, the Head of the Court should be subject to vote by his/peers on a cyclical basis.
Then, do what Obama wasted or neglected to do when the ticking time bomb of the impending departure of his double majority due to Sn. Kennedy’s brain cancer, and immediately make indefinite a public option – upon which one could add private insurance. I have several ideas on how to implement that, if he is interested in my ideas.
Cam
Lindsay is no different than any other self hating closet case that thinks attacking LGBTQ people mean he’s part of the club. The SECOND he loses his seat, none of his old friends will give him the time of day.