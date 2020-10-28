In Quotes

‘Southern Charm’ lothario Shep Rose blasts Lindsey Graham over Amy Coney Barrett fiasco

“Now she can decide against gay people like you. And you’ll go ahead and have clandestine same sex relationships while betraying good and decent and amazing openly gay people. The irony is thicker than your boyfriend.”Southern Charm personality and South Carolina native Shep Rose, attacking Sen. Lindsey Graham over his hasty confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Rose’s remarks lite-on longstanding rumor that Graham is a closeted gay man. Coney Barrett has a long history of homophobia in her personal and professional life.