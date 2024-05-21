Marc Tur always seems to deliver a positive message, even if the race didn’t end the way he envisioned.

The Spanish race walker, who publicly came out as gay following the 2021 Tokyo Games, recently competed in the World Athletics World Race Walking Tour. Though he didn’t earn a spot on the podium, he acknowledged that disappointment is part of the process.

“The goals were clear, but in the end it couldn’t be,” he posted on Instagram. “One more year, the Cantons Grand Prix of A Crown was a spectacle of the march. It’s time to correct mistakes and keep learning 💪 ❤️.”

Tur was relatively unknown until he finished fourth in the 50-kilometer walk at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Always an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, he publicly came out shortly after he had arrived home.

“I am openly gay, nor am I one of the first homosexual Olympians to recognize it, nor do I hope to be one of the last by giving more visibility to the group,” he said. “They helped me break with my insecurities, my fears and taught me to fight for what I want regardless of the rest.”

Tur nearly medaled in his Olympics debut, finishing just a few meters shy of third place. He was overtaken in the final stretch by German race walker Jonathan Hilbert and Canadian walker Evan Dunfree.

Despite the tough finish, it’s apparent that Tur enjoyed every moment of his Olympics experience. He never lost sight of the moment.

“Many thanks for all the congratulatory messages and to all those people who were in front of the TV for 4 hours, enjoying and suffering with me. I said I was going to give my 100% so I did,” he posted afterwards.

“I still keep all the good stuff. I enjoyed like a child from the beginning, this is still a dream to me, a gift that life has given me. 4 years ago I didn’t know if to quit march, today I’m an Olympic diploma. All those years of sacrifice have been worth it just to live this experience,” he added.

Tur also honored his family and friends.

“Good moments are best when shared. In an increasingly individualistic society, we forget the most important thing, to live every moment with our loved ones,” he said.

“My family, friends, Psychologist, Physiotherapists… Everyone has accompanied and supported me on this long journey. Without them this would have been impossible. Really, thank you so much for living by my side through this, I’m sure it wouldn’t have been the same.”

With an increased platform, Tur has set out to make a difference. The 29-year-old received the 2021 Character of the Year award from Diario de Ibiza, a community organization in Spain.

He also took home the 2021 Spanish Men’s Athlete of the Year, and continued to work towards his career in medicine. That’s not a bad year, if we say so ourselves!

Since coming out, Tur has continued to shine on the track. He won a gold medal at the 2022 World Championships, and competed in the 2023 World Athletic Championships as well. Tur will likely represent Spain in Paris this summer, too.

As an out gay race walker, he is following in the footsteps of Tom Bosworth, one of the most decorated British athletes around. More than anyone, Bosworth helped establish race walking as a legitimate Olympic sport.

The two-time Olympian holds three World records, as well as six British titles. He announced his retirement prior to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“I cannot believe what I have managed to achieve, two Olympics, the British records, it is all so surreal,” he said at the time. “I just started Athletics for fun and for fitness so to have had the career I have, I feel so lucky and privileged.”

Tur feels the same way. Hist post-race reflections are always upbeat.

“This season’s work hasn’t been reflected on the day it played,” he shared following last year’s World Cup, where he finished 22nd. “Now it’s time to rest, recharge and come back with more strength for the next Olympic year.”

Tur’s positive mindset paid off… he set a personal record earlier this year at the Spanish Championship.

“I was so excited to reach the finish line and hug everyone who had been fighting with me throughout the race,” he said.

With more experience under his spandex, Tur promises to remain on the international stage, where he aims to spread a message of inclusion.

“Although it may seem like a lie, I have transformed those negative feelings that I may have had in my day into something to fight for and it helps me draw out all my strength when I am competing,” he said.

“In a world in which there is still much to do, each granite counts.”

We’ll be in good shape as long as Tur is leading the way.

