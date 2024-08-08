Ricky Merino first rose to fame after appearing on the singing reality show Operation Triumph 2017 in Spain.

While he was the 5th contestant voted off, the gay pop star went on to release the singles “Mienteme,” A Mi Manera,” and “Perfecto,” before dropping his self-titled debut album Ricky Merino.

When not showing off his vocal chops, the 37-year-old has garnered extensive TV credits having hosted Netflix‘s karaoke competition series ¡A Cantar! España, the dating series Language Of Love, and the singing reality show LaLaLa.

He’s also extremely physically fit.

In 2020, Merino released a cover or Bronski Beat’s 1984 queer classic “Smalltown Boy,” his first English-language recording, with 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst.

Merino said having Wurst (whose real name is Tom Neuwirth) duet on the single was honor as he had been a big admirer of Wurst’s talent and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

“It is very important to launch this song, this message, and I have had great support and a great voice,” Merino told El Espanol. “Tom was perfect for it. Tom has been a huge European reference for me since he swept the Eurovision charts in 2014 with his drag alter ego Conchita Wurst.”

In his personal life, Merino has also found the perfect partner in Spanish hottie Gerard Minguez.

Minguez is a model and actor who has forged an extensive career in musical theater. His recent credits include performances in Spanish productions of Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, Sister Act and Cabaret, among others.

While its unclear when he and Merino first got together, they both appeared in a production of Ghost the Musical in 2022.

And like his hunky boyfriend, he definitely puts in lots of time at the gym.

Last year, Minguez and Merino enjoyed some internet fame together after a video of them dancing inside a Crossfit gym went viral.

In the clip, the duo show off their choreo skills by bumping and grinding to the bachata sounds of “Clavaíto” by Chanel and Abraham Mateo.

These boys have got moves!

Like many couples, Merino and Minguez proudly show off their romance by sharing photos from their exotic trips, as well as their day-to-day lives.

In displaying their relationship, they are bringing representation to the Spanish-language media, which could always use more examples of queer people living their authentic lives without an ounce of shame.

“When I was young, I had no role models. The role models I had were scandals. There was no normal role model for someone who dedicated themselves to whatever and who was homosexual,” Merino told El Español.

“There have to be LGBT role models… What is necessary is that there is diversity in terms of the role models we can have.”

Fans heading to Madrid can see Minguez in the current production of Phantom of the Opera, which begins in September. While Merino is working on releasing his second album, tentatively titled Dopamine. In the meantime, check out more sizzling photos of both and then give them a follow: