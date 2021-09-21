Spanish rapper Arkano comes out, says he’s “open to everything.” Now, about his Tinder page…

Arkano is a Spanish rapper and contestant on the reality show MasterChef Celebrity 6. He’s also on Tinder. And when it comes to sex, he’s very open-minded.
All of this was revealed on this week’s episode of the popular cooking competition, when the 27-year-old opened up about his sexuality while talking to fellow contestant Eduardo Navarrete.
When Navarrete asked about a photo of a rainbow flag Arkano recently shared with his 1 million Instagram followers, the rapper replied that he’s “open to everything.” Except on his dating profile, where he sticks to ladies only. At least, for now.
“Only girls on Tinder,” he said, causally. “Other than that, I have done everything. I am open to everything.”
Later in the episode, Arkano said that he’s “very excited to get married, look at the other person, and say, ‘I love you. It was you.’ Who doesn’t want that?”
“Sí, pero en Tinder tengo puesto sólo chicas. A pesar de eso, he hecho de todo. Estoy abierto a todo” https://t.co/5KB3O2pkZ4 #MCCelebrity pic.twitter.com/HgxsxVlNAk
— MasterChef (@MasterChef_es) September 20, 2021
One Comment
Donston
More guys do need to be real about fluidity, experimentation, paraphiliacs, contradictions, their internal and external struggles. This is still a hetero-normal world and it’s still filled with a lot of male homophobia, trans-phobia, hetero pressure and toxic masculinity. On the other hand, saying that you’re “open-minded” doesn’t give much insight into your dimensions or where you are in the gender, sexual, romantic, comfort, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum.
It’ll be nice to get to a place where all dudes can be more honest and free and don’t have these social and ego constraints. But we also need to be careful with hyping up the “coming out” of guys who make it clear that they have overall hetero preferences, investment and commitment ambitions. When we overly hype those types of dudes it often leads to promoting hetero/hetero-leaning/non-homo worship and superiority and privilege, leads to promoting of internalized phobias, leads to baiting, manipulation, leeching, using “queerness” for validation and attention. It’s a balance. But in general, we need to stop sensationalizing “coming out”. Why can’t we just say folks are being themselves or revealing aspects of themselves? That sensationalizing (which this site and Graham in particular does a lot) is partly why so many guys have a difficult time keeping it real.