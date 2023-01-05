The Spice Girls are NOT happy with the leak of this extra spicy unreleased track

The Spice Girls have been delving into their classic discography recently, much to fans’ delight. Last November saw the group releasing a 25th anniversary edition of their hit 1997 album, Spiceworld with unreleased live tracks, alternate versions of their hits, and a few demos.

Not all the tunes in the Spice Girls vault are created equal, apparently. A newly leaked track with a tongue-in-cheek title reportedly has the girls fuming.

Originally intended for their 1996 debut Spice, unreleased track “C. U. Next Tuesday (Likely Story)” somehow made its way to the internet on Christmas Eve of 2022. The lyrics are wholly tame, with the girls calmly chastising a man for his “indiscretions” over a laidback pop-R&B beat.

As innocuous as the track itself is, the girls have made their displeasure with it clear in the past. When asked about the song’s possible inclusion on their Greatest Hits album back in 2007 by the Sunday Times, Mel C. was loud and clear with her distaste for the piece.

“C.U. Next Tuesday was never used because it’s a pile of sh*t,” she put simply. “I think it would be a big rip-off if Virgin put them on a greatest hits album now.”

To be fair, the word has lost a good deal of its edge over the years. In parts of the LGBTQ+ community especially, the word has come to have a positive and celebratory meaning. As explained by Az**lia B*nks, “When you say something’s c*nt, it means it’s feminine and desirable.” Not to quote her as an arbiter of tasteful language, but it’s as succinct an explanation as any.

Even Beyoncé has embraced it in the post-pejorative. Her ballroom-inspired Renaissance track “PURE/HONEY” opens with the word being said on repeat by NYC creative Kevin Aviance, ballroom commentator and musician Kevin JZ Prodigy, and herself.

She even used that section of the song to soundtrack the teaser for the entire project:

It’s well within the Girls’ rights to feel uncomfortable with the term being out there, of course, but hopefully it’s clear to them that there’s no huge cancellation headed their way for the song title escaping containment. Heck, Kesha released a track titled “C U Next Tuesday” on her first EP in 2010 and not an eye was batted. Batting eyes at the time were more concerned with the whole “brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack” concept, honestly.

It’s entirely a mystery as to where one would find the leaked track, but we wish truly curious fans the best of luck.

Or for something more official, check out this alternate version of “Spice Up Your Life” from their recent Spiceworld 25th anniversary project…