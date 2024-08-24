It’s officially Virgo season — a time for checking in, focusing on self-improvement, and worshipping Beyoncé, whose birthday is September 4.

While this astrological period is dominated by values and perfection, that doesn’t mean the fun is over.

Case-in-point: the past week of LGBTQ+ news provided some much-needed chaos.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Omar Apollo’s hot new tour kicked off, Adam Lambert spilled some gay pop star tea, and RuPaul went viral for car advice. Then, TikTok’s Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo called it quits, Sasha Velour kicked off a stunning new drag show, and the DNC wrapped.

But if you’re not watching Untucked reading this column, you’re only getting half the story.

Elsewhere on the internet, we’ve been blasting new bops, making sandwiches, and going bananas — figuratively speaking.

Prepare to j’adore as we share the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Troye Sivan-approved baggy jeans

Troye Sivan‘s new fashion campaign validates what I’ve been saying for years: “Don’t sleep on the Gap!” Decked in denim, the “Rush” singer busted a move alongside Dutch dance troop CDK Company in this ultra-stylish ad for their Fall 2024 collection. If this can’t convince the gays to give this shopping mall staple a chance, nothing will.

For those looking to get into Sivan’s jeans new faves, you can snag the Baggy Jeans ($69.95), 90s Loose Cargo Jeans ($79.95), Corduroy Jacket ($98), and Heavyweight Zip Hoodie ($89.95) online.

2. Cult classic pop-culture tees from this queer-owned biz

Image Credit: Bijou

I wasn’t too surprised to learn that Bijou, an uber-voguish candle and clothing company based in New York, was queer-owned, considering its pop-culture tees exhibit a taste level far beyond heterosexual comprehension. Owners Jocelyn and Alaina — who met doing improv before saying, “Yes, and” to love — have curated a witchy-leaning collection of must-haves inspired by the likes of ABBA, Dolly Parton, and Stevie Nicks.

Still, my faves are their tees, including a niche quote-inspired Spice World fit, this girl band-esque But I’m a Cheerleader shirt, and a clever Drop Dead Gorgeous option, available for $37 online. God bless queer cinema!

3. This viral queen remembering her husband in an unconventional way

You find the realest of the real at the Gathering of the Juggalos. pic.twitter.com/bPSzYI0U2D — CLOWNVIS (@Clownvis) August 17, 2024

I was minding my own business when this clip — apparently captured at Insane Clown Posse’s annual Gathering of the Juggalos music festival — came across my feed. And wow, I will never be the same.

I will let this queen (who’s attending the event for the first time without her late husband) speak for herself, but all I can say is this is true love.

4. Jonathan Bailey’s Fellow Travelers short shorts fittings

JONATHAN BAILEY AS 70’S TIM LAUGHLIN HELLO pic.twitter.com/zdi4lQzqDW — miah (@cupidhawk) August 20, 2024

Earlier this week, the Fellow Travelers team unveiled a series of behind-the-scenes pics from Jonathan Bailey‘s costume fittings for the show. And by costume, I mean the skimpiest denim short shorts. (Side note: how do I get this photographer’s job?)

The drop is well-timed to final voting for the 2024 Emmy Awards, where Bailey is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. After a Globes snub, it’s about time the Wicked actor gets some overdue recognition. If I were a voter, I’d write his name on the ballot twice – once for each thigh.

5. Sir Davis Whiskey by Beyoncé

Despite the rumors, Beyoncé did not make a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention this week. My guess is that she was too busy sipping on her newly launched liquor brand, SirDavis American Whisky (available online starting at $89.99 for 750 mL; prices may vary).

The whiskey brand was created in partnership with Moët Hennessy and distiller Bill Lumsden, and it takes its name from her late great-grandfather. According to its site, the whiskey features “a harmony of spice with sublime hints of fruit.” While I’m not a fan of dark liquor, if it’s good enough for Bey, it’s good enough for me. Now, if only we could get those Renaissance and Cowboy Carter visuals….

6. A WTF seasonal offering from Dude Wipes

Pumpkin Spice booty is crazy pic.twitter.com/jcrKgg9nzp — TD Cakez (@LolotheAmazon) August 22, 2024

Just last week, I was waxing poetic about upcoming autumnal-themed promotions, but I may have spoken too soon. Apparently, Dude Wipes — the flushable wipe company for DUDES because all butts are not created equal; kidding! — has hopped on the trend.

Let me introduce you to their Pumpkin DUMPkin Spice-scented wipes featuring “other fall sh** like clove and nutmeg.” We’ve officially lost the plot. (As one Twitter X user wrote, “Pumpkin Spice booty is crazy.”) Nevertheless, you can snag a six-pack for $29.99 on Amazon.

7. This crazy monkey lovers docuseries from the creators of Tiger King

HBO had me sold on their intense and fascinating new docuseries Chimp Crazy from the name alone. (Those Planet of the Apes movies are good, OK?!) Then, I saw it was directed and produced by Eric Goode — a.k.a. the mastermind behind Tiger King — and I grabbed the remote immediately.

There’s no Joe Exotic, but Chimp Crazy‘s Tonia Haddix is equally kooky and captivating. After years of taking care of a chimpanzee named Tonka, she eventually captures the attention of PETA and, randomly enough, Alan Cumming. Naturally, it quickly devolves into a wild game of cat and mouse monkey and banana. New episodes of the four-part series premiere on HBO and Max every Sunday.

8. A game-changing sandwich-making appliance for the kid in all of us

Image Credit: Amazon

Recently, I learned Travis Kelce, Ben Platt, and I have something in common: a love of Uncrustables. For the uninformed, the Smucker’s-crafted snack is basically a crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich with perfectly pressed edges. OK, yes, they’re designed for kids’ school lunches. But do we ever truly outgrow our comfort sammies?

Imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon this Sandwich Cutter and Sealer ($10.99 on Amazon), which allows you to assemble pocketed sandwiches from the comfort of your kitchen. The dishwasher-safe appliance — if you can call it that — is cost-effective and calorie-friendly, considering the store-bought packages are pricey and heavy on sugar. Don’t judge me, but I may never eat crusts again. Now, who’s gonna help me tell Ben and Trav?

9. Manboobs: A Memoir of Musicals, Visas, Hope, and Cake by Komail Aijazuddin

Image Credit: Harry N. Abrams/ Instagram @komailaijazuddin

When queer visual artist Komail Aijazuddin wrote, “I’m just a man, standing in front of a salad, asking it to be a cake,” I felt that. As an avid lover of queer memoirs (and desserts), I was instantly intrigued by his debut book Manboobs, available for $23.84 on Amazon. Born in Pakistan and transplanted into New York City, Ajazuddin’s musings on the “patriarchal penitentiary” inherently intertwined with his Pakistani roots, his journey to coming out, and the struggles of being a working artist are as profoundly moving as they are wickedly funny.

You can read an excerpt from the book via Queerty here.

10. Short N’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

With Labor Day Weekend around the corner, I feel fairly confident in declaring Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso” the indisputable song of the summer. The pint-sized singer’s caffeinated and confident bop — alongside campy and country-tinged No. 1 hit “Please Please Please” — propelled the 25-year-old into a new stratosphere of pop-girl status, but can she keep up the momentum?

If her newly released sixth album, Short n’ Sweet (available on CD, vinyl, and cassette starting at $13.98 online), is any indication, the answer is “Yasss.” The 12-track collection moves briskly, on a constant quest to out-sass and out-innuendo itself over synthy, upbeat, and occasionally country-kissed production. One second, she’s spilling the tea on Barry Keoghan’s, erm, endowment on “Bed Chem,” and the next, she’s twisting a 2007 Elliot Page film into an invite to hook up in “Juno.” Still, the standout is throbbing opener “Taste,” which arrived alongside a cheeky Death Becomes Her-inspired visual, co-starring Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega.