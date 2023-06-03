pick of the twitter

Spider-Man isn’t queer on screen, but he’s a queer icon on Twitter

This weekend, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be catching millions of moviegoers in its animated web, continuing the story of Miles Morales as the wall-crawling superhero. The June 2 film is LGBTQ-affirming — note the “Protect Trans Kids” poster fans spotted in the trailer — but we doubt it’ll establish Miles as anything other than cis and hetero.

A queer onscreen Spider-Man is long overdue, as even the latest two live-action Spideys have noted. In 2013, Andrew Garfield told Entertainment Weekly that he talked with a producer about the prospect. “I was kind of joking, but kind of not joking about [Peter Parker’s love interest] MJ,” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘What if MJ is a dude?’ Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking! … So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?”

And Tom Holland told The Times in 2019 that there could soon be a gay Spidey onscreen. “Of course,” he said. “The world isn’t as simple as a straight, white guy,” he added. “It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

In 2015, however, a hack of Sony Pictures documents revealed that Marvel Entertainment’s contract with the studio insisted that the cinematic Spider-Man is “not a homosexual (unless Marvel has portrayed that alter ego as a homosexual),” as Variety reported at the time.

On the printed page, it’s a different story. In October 2022, Marvel debuted a gay Spider-Man in the form of the new superhero Web-Weaver in the fifth issue of the comic book series Edge of Spider-Verse.

“Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can’t — and shouldn’t — represent all gay men. No single character can,” Steve Foxe, who co-wrote the issue, previously explained to fans on Twitter. “His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it’s not the story.”

If only our onscreen webslingers could follow suit! While we wait for that kind of queer representation, scroll down to see how Twitter users uphold Spidey as a queer icon.

