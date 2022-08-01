Is your spidey sense tingling? Because it’s Spider-Man Day and the webs are coming out!

Happy Spider-Man Day!

August 1 is here. The day marks Spidey’s first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15, cover-dated August 1, 1962.

From Tom Holland to Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield to Neil Patrick Harris, Spider-Man’s web has been uptown to downtown to toon town and back.

Spider-Man has had a choke-hold on queer fans for decades. Even before the heartthrob actors started to bring the hero to the big screen, the lythe, lycra-clad lad with nothing but quippy one-liners and a cool $3 in his bank account has been a queer crowd favorite.

And it’s not just the audience that has felt the fruit apparent in the Spider-Man universe.

Andrew Garfield famously wanted to get Michael B. Jordan to be his M.J., Tom Holland said “of course” Spider-Man could be gay, and Marisa Tomei pushed for her “Aunt May” character to have a girlfriend.

Even while shooting their latest MCU installment Spider-Man: No Way Home, which featured all three major Spider-Man players, Garfield revealed that the actors had “compared bulges” in their suits. There’s just something about this hero that makes people feel the fantasy!

While we may not get a queer Spider-Man out of Sony or Marvel Studios any time soon (a leaked document stated he is, contractually, to be straight and white), comic fans will get to enjoy their gay Spidey reverie in full effect this September when Edge of Spider-Verse #5 drops with queer fasionista “Web-Weaver”.

Whether you’re in it for the powers, the responsibilities, or just the lycra, here’s how the twitter web is celebrating:

