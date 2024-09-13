Ramsey Angela doesn’t sulk.

While the Dutch sprinter missed out on the Paris Olympics, he still enjoyed an active summer, combining his two passions: fashion and track and field.

While the Olympics were getting underway in late July, Angela was on a tour through Austria. He basked in the Central European nation’s lush landscape, and enjoyed the company of Diego Gonzalez-Clark, a Dutch actor with an apparent thirst for adventure.

Angela’s chronicles from Austria show him and Gonzalez-Clark road-tripping together, working out together and enjoying the beauty around them. Angela found the time to orchestrate some photo shoots as well…

With a lifelong interest in fashion, the Tokyo silver medalist leverages his platform to pursue opportunities in modeling and photography. He has a contract with Puma, and has starred in shoots for Dr. Martens, Sun68, and Calvin Klein.

His love for the camera is apparent!

Angela’s 2024 started off with athletic glory. He enjoyed a successful indoor season, setting a national record and winning bronze with Team Netherlands.

But then the outdoor season began, and the Dutch team struggled. They only finished 10th in their heat at the World Relays in the Bahamas in May, and then failed to make the final at the European Championships the following week.

When Angela suffered an injury in June, his Olympic dreams ended.

“After our Silver medal, I somehow thought I made it and knew how this works. Little did I know that my journey started there,” he posted on Instagram.

“After dealing with some injuries and letting it get in to my head a few times, this year I finally felt like I was ME again,” he continued. “After making the decision to just put the hurdles on pause and focus on the 400m, running a [personal best] quickly after (during my pre outdoor season) and qualifying for the Europeans, really gave me so much strength, motivation and confidence.”

But then, injuries derailed Angela again… right before Nationals.

He was open about his disappointment, while vowing to keep his feelings in perspective. Every setback is an opportunity for growth.

“I wanted it too much. I will be better. I promise myself,” he closed.

It seems that Angela lived up to his word. Earlier this month, he completed his first race post-injury in Poland, before ending his season in Serbia.

“Walking off the track with my head held high as my season came to end,” he posted. “There was only 1 thing I needed before I could go in to off-season; Finishing my season healthy and well.”

Though Angela’s summer didn’t go as planned, he says he was better off for it.

“All that there is left to say is that I will forever be grateful for the love, support and opportunities I receive by doing what I love the most with this profession,” he said. “I had a hard time to always stay positive and motivated by myself, so therefore I’m again very grateful for my surroundings and chapeau for the patience and understanding. Sorry for the complex manual I have ♥️🤪.”

No apologies necessary! Angela keeps it real, which is one of his many endearing traits!

“This is Ramsey Angela. This is 100% Ramsey Angela,” he told Queerty. “The way I dress, it shows that I’m an open person.”

Unsurprisingly, Angela took advantage of his time in Poland. He frolicked around Warsaw with a Polish sprinter, Tymoteusz Zimny.

These two are quite the tandem. We could eat them for lunch, right Billie???

Though outdoor track and field season is over, we know Angela will keep us updated on his experiences and travels throughout the fall. May there be plenty of hot lewks along the way!