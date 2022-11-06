tiktalk

Squirrel Dad’s Halloween loot, plus size men’s fashion, & Stephen Amell’s cryo shower

By

Get to know Taylor Swift’s hot new opening act OWENN, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

The classroom renovation got final approval.

@mannymendoza32 #imdone #yasqueen #kidssaythedarnestthings #funny #instagram #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Manny Mendoza

Peanut the Squirrel went trick-or-treating.

@peanut_the_squirrel12 Happy halloween! 😂 #fyp #fypp #fpy #viral #video #instagram #tiktok #fun #funny #cute #halloween #pet #squirrel #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #viral #video #fpyシ❥ #fypシ゚viral🖤 ♬ Halloween – AShamaluevMusic

The sports teacher flashed a smile.

@alexis_cidis Always with a smile #foryou #sport #fy #teacher #sportsteacher #school #fy ♬ Paro – Speed Up TikTok – Nej’

Stephen Amell froze himself.

@stephenamellI’ll take the Captain America treatment please…

♬ original sound – Stephen Amell

Seven tops and one bottom came together.

@jonintriago Catch me on @Jubilee, full video in my bio 😋 #fyp #foryou #parati #jubilee #bi ♬ original sound – jonintriago

Reese Gonzales wore a spooky speedo.

@reesegonzales Even if I have practice at least I’m rockin some fun spooky speedo prints 🎃 #arena #swimoutlet #swim #spooky #swimmer #swimteam #practice #holiday #halloween ♬ original sound – user98664301293

Loosey’s rich gay brother was in town.

@looseyisbackagain Replying to @andrew_nyc99 my rich gay bro is always here #rich #gay #lgbt #lgbt🌈 #foodtiktok #fyp ♬ Lavender Haze – Taylor Swift

Mauricio Amaral healed his inner child.

@itsjustatalk Being a little vulnerable #gay #latinx #latinxcreatives #latinostiktok #gaytiktok #gaylatino #queertiktok #queer #trickortreat #trickortreating #adulting #halloween #candy #healingmyinnerchild #healingtiktok #childofimmigrants ♬ original sound – itsjustatalk

Posh Heat made his own space.

@poshheat INSPO VS FIT #fashion #fashiontiktok #plussizeedition #gay #fyp ♬ girlfriend the bridge hemlocke springs nov 2nd – Hemlocke Springs

And StanChris ran into Brandon Morgan, the viral Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell sergeant.

@stanchrissss who recognizes the photo? 😯@morgothecorgo ♬ original sound – stanchris