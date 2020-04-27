Stable genius Donald Trump’s disinfectant remarks immortalized forever in memes

During a campaign event coronavirus press briefing last week, stable genius Donald Trump outdid himself once again when he suggested people inject themselves with disinfectant to clean their bodies, particularly their lungs, of coronavirus.

Here’s exactly what he said:

Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked but you’re going to test it. And then I see the disinfectant. Where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute and is there a way we can do something like that by injections inside or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets on the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.

In response, public health officials, as well as doctors, media outlets, and the company that makes Lysol, rushed to issue urgent warnings about the dangers of ingesting disinfectants.

Reckitt Benckiser, the company that makes Lysol, issued a very strongly worded statement against Trump’s suggestion: “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic. (He wasn’t.)

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” he told a reporter, saying it was “a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside.”

