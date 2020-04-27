Stable genius Donald Trump’s disinfectant remarks immortalized forever in memes

During a
campaign event coronavirus press briefing last week, stable genius Donald Trump outdid himself once again when he suggested people inject themselves with disinfectant to clean their bodies, particularly their lungs, of coronavirus.
Here’s exactly what he said:
Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked but you’re going to test it. And then I see the disinfectant. Where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute and is there a way we can do something like that by injections inside or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets on the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.
In response, public health officials, as well as doctors, media outlets, and the company that makes Lysol, rushed to issue urgent warnings about the dangers of ingesting disinfectants.
Reckitt Benckiser, the company that makes Lysol, issued a very strongly worded statement against Trump’s suggestion: “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”
Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic. (He wasn’t.)
“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” he told a reporter, saying it was “a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside.”
Sure, Jan.
And now, the memes…
Related: The #orangeface memes are in after Trump claims real photo of fake tan is fake
4 Comments
Cam
Countdown to all of the trolls coming in to try to either deflect by making up stuff about Obama, Biden, or Hillary Clinton, or to lie and claim Trump never said what he said.
Sidenote. Dr Birx should be investigated for medical malpractice for trying to softpeddle what Trump said and not immediately standing up and saying people will die if they inject disinfectant.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
I sometimes think the only way to make any sense of this unbelievable inane caricature of a “President” in the most outrageous parody of a SNL skit ever created that we are all living in some kind of diabolical actual live version of “Punk’d” and am hoping that Ashton Kutcher finally does the reveal….
chase_boston
SNUFFoPERA forget Ashton Kutscher look for the fat lady!
dhmonarch89
Facebook is not letting you post pics like this- I tried to post one about ‘Clorox tablets’ last night and it was immediately deleted and I got a warning….saying it was ‘misinformation’ and banned on their site. They haven’t banned Trump for actually spreading misinformation, but people posting jokes are in jeopardy.