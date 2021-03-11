Stacey Dash says Fox News made her an “angry Black woman” and Trump killed her acting career

Failed-actress-turned-failed-right-wing-media-pundit Stacey Dash has some regrets.

In an interview with DailyMailTV this week, the 52-year-old Clueless star claimed she was cast as an “angry Black woman” by Fox News and that her allegiance to Donald Trump cost her her acting career.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News,” Dash said. “I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was.”

“I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

Dash made several inflammatory statements during her time as a right-wing media pundit, including suggesting trans people pee “in the bushes” rather than use public restrooms and blaming Barack Obama for the Pulse massacre.

She was also accused of calling Russell Simmons daughter a “d*ke,” although Dash has denied this.

“There are things that I am sorry for,” she continued. “Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry.”

Looking back on her time at Fox News, Dash says it was just a “job,” albeit one she would not take today.

“Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at. Stacey now would never work at Fox, would never work for a news network or be a news contributor.”

Now, onto Donald Trump.

Once upon a time, Dash was one of his most fervent supporters, going so far as to agree with him when he called white supremacists “very fine people.” Today, however, she says that was wrong.

“Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in,” she claimed. “I think the Capitol Riots were appalling. When that happened I was like ‘Ok, I’m done. I’m truly done.’ Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid.”

Like so many Hollywood stars who supported Trump, Dash says her career has suffered.

“I’ve been basically blacklisted,” she explains. “Being a black conservative is not easy.”

As a result, her only acting gig in the last several years has been a bit role in the anti-abortion indy film Roe v. Wade, appearing alongside conservative trolls like Tomi Lahren, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Jon Voight.

Despite appearing in a political propaganda film, Dash describes herself as “apolitical” today and says she doesn’t like identity politics.

“I don’t believe in identity politics,” she said. “I don’t walk around looking at someone and saying ‘oh this is the color of your skin so therefore you are this’, or ‘you’re straight or gay so therefore you are this’. I don’t judge people the color of their skin or their sexual orientation. That’s not who I am.”

Here’s how folx on Twitter are responding to Dash’s mea culpa interview…

Stacey Dash was asked where trans people should be allowed to use the restroom and she said “the bushes”. Now she wanna be let back in the house. Nah, you an outside cat now. https://t.co/3OL43u2dxN — Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) March 11, 2021

Me trying to remember the last time Stacey Dash was in demand in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/qVxJiN5Izr — Queen of Zamunda (@HouseJones_) March 11, 2021

Good morning to everyone except Stacey Dash, who's only apologizing now because both she AND trump are unemployed & unemployable. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash: "What people don't know is that I made a lot of mistakes." Yea, gurl, we noticed. pic.twitter.com/R0IxwLijRt — Artemis Lynne (@artemislynne) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash is trending for being unemployed…Carry On…Trumpers get no love… — Trans Lives Matter! *Activist* "Ada" (@AllTransLivesM1) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash is now sorry she associated herself with Trump, says she's struggling in Hollywood now. Us: pic.twitter.com/vPNwrzXN1Z — Veronica McDonald? (@Purify_toast17) March 11, 2021

I’m just here to remind y’all that Stacey Dash said transgender people should “pee in the bushes” if they “can’t make up their mind”and that wasn’t an error in judgment on her part. She’s just cruel. Don’t fall for her new grift. — Kelly Wickham Hurst (@mochamomma) March 11, 2021

remember when stacey dash wanted to end black history month and make trans people pee in the bushes? pic.twitter.com/trymYf2WVE — ItsFemmie (@ItsFemmie) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash blocked me three years ago when I called her a gigantic worthless out of work asshole. I see she is trending and my only guess why is because she acted like a gigantic worthless out of work asshole. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 11, 2021

I'm sorry, Stacey Dash… You are NOT invited back to the cookout. pic.twitter.com/8Ld3wdFzRN — violue (@violue) March 11, 2021

stacey dash trying to apologize as if she didn’t tell me to pee in bushes — yasmine? (@yazjuniya) March 11, 2021

Gay Twitter to Stacey Dash: As if. — Christopher Day (@CDayLaw03) March 11, 2021

Quick reminder: Stacey Dash cosigned the 'nice ppl on both sides' re: Charlottesville & said transgender ppl should 'pee in the bushes' if they 'can’t make up their mind'. THAT wasn’t an error in judgment on her part. She's 'sorry' now bc her ass is unemployed and unemployable! — Amelia (@Mrs_Amelia) March 11, 2021

The black community after hearing Stacey Dash apologize and try to sneak her way back in. pic.twitter.com/A0oTQjthws — Steve Jr (@DwayneJay) March 11, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.