Star Wars Twitter account gifts game to ease fan’s recovery from top surgery

In a stellar turn of events, one Twitter user’s request for video game recommendations turned into another example of LGBTQ+ allyship from the Star Wars franchise.

In April, a 28-year-old “prairie queer” Elliot asked the Twitterverse for help deciding between two games to play during their recovery from top surgery.

“People who have played LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga… Is it good/worth it?” they wrote. “My mother is going to buy me a video game for top surgery recovery, and I am debating between that and Kirby, LOL.”

About 24 hours later, Elliot posted an all-caps update, showing how the Star Wars Twitter account came through in a big way: “SO THE OFFICIAL STAR WARS TWITTER JUST GIFTED ME THE GAME AND EVEN SENT A FEW WORDS OF ADVICE FOR SURGERY RECOVERY? STAR WARS SAYS TRANS RIGHTS!”

SO THE OFFICIAL STAR WARS TWITTER JUST GIFTED ME THE GAME AND EVEN SENT A FEW WORDS OF ADVICE FOR SURGERY RECOVERY???? STAR WARS SAYS TRANS RIGHTS!!! — eli ? (@lolitselliot) April 14, 2022

And a few days after that, Elliot showed off their Nintendo Switch menu screen, with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga added to their video game library. “Guess who got top surgery and now gets to play,” they wrote. (They also shared their Amazon wishlist, if you, too, want to help them along.)

Elliot’s story got the attention of Matt Martin, manager of digital content and community relations of Lucasfilm, who forwarded it to Bex Taylor-Klaus, the Arrow and Scream actor who voiced Keo Venzee in the video game Star Wars: Squadrons. And Taylor-Klaus, who is queer and nonbinary, responded with a mix of star, burning heart, and crying face emojis.

Between this show of support and Mark Hamill’s recent response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, one could almost forgive the Star Wars franchise for never making Finn/Poe canon.