‘All Stars 7’ queens share who they’d cast in the film versions of their lives

By

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7

Now that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 has distributed its scepters and the tuck tape has been packed away, one question remains: Who would each drag queen cast in the A-list Hollywood version of her life? Queerty asked each of the competitors who could best embody their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Let’s take a look back at what they each said…

The Vivienne

“Oh, Faye Dunaway! Faye Dunaway all day. But I want her to play it as Joan Crawford as Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford as Faye Dunaway as… The Vivienne. Just a whole ‘multiverse’ or Joan Crawford-ness.”

The Vivienne
Starring: Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford as The Vivienne. (Screenshot credits: (left) Paramount+, World Of Wonder, (right) Paramount Pictures)

Yvie Oddly

“That’s hard, because all the people who look like me are probably terrible actors! I’ll meet halfway in the middle and say Zendaya shall play the most gorgeous, least awkward Yvie Oddly you’ve ever seen.”

Monét X Change

“That’s a hard one, with these Gen Z’s… I don’t know anything about who the young Monét X Changes in the house are. At first glance, someone who I feel like would really do me justice in terms of beauty and physicality? Probably Normani. Now when they do the Sylvester biopic, I am definitely playing Mr. Sylvester in the movie. For sure.”

Starring: Normani as Monét X Change

Trinity The Tuck

“Who would I cast to play myself? Oh, goodness, I would probably have to cast The Vivienne —  she does a really great impersonation of me.”

Starring: The Vivienne as Trinity The Tuck (photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shea Couleé

“Okay, so I just feel like I’ll do a Lady Chablis and play myself [a la Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil].”

Starring: She Couleé as Shea Couleé (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Raja

“Oh my god, I can’t wait! I just think I’d play myself. But, you know, I would probably split it. In the male form, I would probably be… Well, let’s see: Who’s a young, brown, Asian actor? I really don’t know that part. But at least the parts when I’m in drag, I need Zendaya to do it. Her for sure. She could probably do the boy, too!”

Starring: Zendaya (Getty Images) as Raja (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Jinkx Monsoon

“I’ve thought this a few times… It depends on if it’s a drama or a comedy. I think if it’s a drama, I would say Macaulay Culkin; he does some fantastic work with his character studies. If it’s a comedy, Kathy Griffin. Or maybe Tilda Swinton! I’ve always loved Tilda Swinton as the enigmatic, androgynous, mythical being that she is. It all depends on the tone of the movie.”

Jinkx Monsoon, Tilda Swinton
Starring: Tilda Swinton as Jinkx Monsoon. (Jinkx Monsoon photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Jaida Essence Hall

Although Jaida wasn’t available to offer potential casting ideas, we think Keke Palmer has the perfect off-the-cuff humor and energy to embody Jaida on the silver screen.

Jaida Essence Hall, Keke Palmer
Starring: Keke Palmer as Jaida Essence Hall