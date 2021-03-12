Start your weekend right with Miss Coco Peru and the Queerty podcast

Legendary drag queen and comedian, Miss Coco Peru, joins Gabe this week to discuss an exciting upcoming show, a past trend she’d like to pay homage to, and how she’s gotten through the pandemic. Plus, Gabe talks about a different Oprah interview than you’d expect, Billy Eichner‘s upcoming gay rom-com, and which celebrity calls their spouse “hersband.”

