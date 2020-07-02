State GOP proudly endorses candidate after he goes on homophobic Facebook tear

Mike Cargile is a Republican currently running for California’s 35th U.S. House seat. Not too long ago, he nabbed an endorsement from his state’s Republican Party after making a string of homophobic remarks on social media.

In addition to calling coronavirus a “scamdemic” and peddling the QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump is trying to abolish a shadowy international child trafficking ring, Cargile believes the LGBTQ rights movement is out to destroy America.

In a May 31, 2019 Facebook post, he wrote: “We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics.”

On July 2, 2019, he wrote: “Thank a straight person today for your existence: Straight pride.”

And on August 29, 2019, he suggested schools that teaching LGBTQ history should start with Sodom and Gomorrah.

But that’s just the beginning. Some of the memes he’s shared are even worse.

Of course, like most bigots, Cargile’s hatred is not just limited to homosexuals. He has also made disparaging remarks about Black people, Mexicans, and Muslims, among others.

The California Republican Party endorsed Cargile back in January, long after he posted the hateful remarks and memes on Facebook.

“Mike Cargile is running for Congress in the 35th District because he believes that Democrat leadership and mismanagement have nearly destroyed our beautiful state,” the group said. “We are proud to endorse Mike Cargile for Congress (CA-35), which is based in the Inland Empire.”

#CAGOPEndorsed: Mike Cargile for Congress (CA-35) Mike Cargile is running for Congress in the 35th District because he… Posted by California Republican Party on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

And for six months, the party was just fine with his beliefs… until another story about Cargile using the N-word made national headlines this week. That’s when it decided enough was enough.

Earlier today, the California GOP pulled its endorsement, quietly removing Cargile’s name from its website without issuing any further comment on the matter. Its endorsement of him still remains up on the group’s official Facebook page, however.

Meanwhile, Cargile put out a statement saying something about how he’s a Christian and how we need to “cancel the cancel culture.”

We need to cancel the "Cancel Culture"… pic.twitter.com/f1zO5pVLJo — Cargile For Congress (@CargileFor) July 2, 2020

Cargile will face off against Democrat incumbent Norma Torres in November.