‘Stay with Us’: Here’s why we love Sam Smith and their chart-topping single ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith is a non-binary British singer-songwriter who has crooned many chart-topping albums that earned them multiple accolades since their first album The Lonely Hour.

Smith entertained the attendees of a ceremony on the White House South Lawn with a soulful rendition of “Stay With Me.” The crowd had gathered to celebrate the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act that protects the rights of same-sex and interracial couples. Sam Smith expressed their happiness in changing the lyrics of the song from, ‘this ain’t love, it’s clear to see’ to ‘this is love, it’s clear to see’ to mark the historic occasion.

Let’s learn more about the 30-year-old sweet-sounding singer whose tattoo addiction has had them inked more than 35 times.

Sam Smith at a glance

Want to learn more about the Academy Award winner?

Name: Samuel Fredrick Smith

Birthdate: May 19, 1992

Birthplace: London, England

Gender: Non-binary

Pronouns: they/them

Height: 1.88 m

Relationship status: Single

Nationality: British

Instagram: @samsmith

Twitter: @samsmith

Website: Sam Smith

Sam’s soulful singing career

Smith forayed into the music industry with Disclosure’s single “Latch” in 2012 which won them accolades in the UK. In 2014, their first studio album, The Lonely Hour won four Grammy Awards with multiple chart-topping numbers. With a multi-octave voice with a lovely falsetto, Smith’s soulful singing was evidenced in the “Writing’s on the Wall” song in the Spectre movie, also written by Smith. They received a Golden Globe Award and the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the song.

The second album, The Thrill of It All (2017) and the subsequent album, Love Goes (2020) were successful, each having record-breaking tracks. Recently, Smith and Kim Petras released “Unholy” (2022), a breakthrough single to top at number 1 in the US, which is a part of their forthcoming album Gloria (2023).

Sam Smith is non-binary

In 2014, during the debut of their first album, Smith came out as gay and announced their then relationship with actor Jonathan Zeizel. In 2017, Smith came out as non-binary, eschewing male/female boxes. But they had refrained from taking up any labels and still identified as gay.

In 2019, Smith posted their new pronouns as they/them on Instagram to embrace their identity “inside and out.”

Smith has said that coming out as non-binary has lifted a weight off but battling disparaging comments/ questions from haters is an ongoing battle.

Struggling with body image issues

Sam Smith’s history is a storied one. They’ve opened up about undergoing liposuction surgery at the age of twelve but added they put on the weight back within two weeks. Smith has talked about their long struggle with body image since childhood, being bullied for their appearance, avoiding swimming classes, and starving before photo shoots.

But in 2019, they posted a proud bare-chest photo on Instagram to allow them to fight back the body trauma and move on to being comfortable in their own skin.

Trolls jumped at the opportunity to viciously fat-shaming the superstar singer’s appearance at the Capital Radio Jingle Bell Ball in London. We love them for standing their ground, which gives us all the courage to be ourselves publicly.

(Dis)belief in god

Born in a Catholic family and having gone to a Catholic school, Sam Smith’s relationship with god comes up time and again. Smith recalled that they stood up to their school for opposing the practice of homosexuality.

“I am proof that it’s genetic. It has to be because it wasn’t a choice,” he declared. In their debut album, The Lonely Hour (2014), the song video of one of the tracks, “Lay me Down” featured a same-sex wedding in a Catholic Church.

Smith has produced songs like “Him” and “Pray” in their The Thrill of It All album that dabbles with religious themes. While they mention they have turned their back on religion in “Pray,” they add that they will continue to pray for establishing a personal relationship with god. In “Him,”,this sentiment grows stronger: “Don’t you try and tell me that god doesn’t care for us. It is him I love, it is him I love.”

But they end the song in a powerful line reiterating that they are unapologetic about their sexual identity before “god”.

Closing Thoughts

Sam Smith’s distinguished singing career has been a symbol of queer excellence. Their use of powerful songwriting as a weapon to reflect their true self has been inspirational to their fans struggling with identities that are out of the mainstream.

Such representation encourages future talents to shed inhibitions and claim their place on the world stage.

