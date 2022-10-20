Steamy bathroom selfies are just the tip of the iceberg for José López, newly crowned Mr. Gay World

Meet José López Duvont, the newly crowned Mr. Gay World 2022. His October 15 win in Cape Town, South Africa makes him the first Puerto Rican, and the first from the Americas, to win the title.

Throughout the pageant, the actor/model won four awards, for Best National Costume, Best Swimwear, Photogenic, and the Social Media Impact Award.

Judging from his smoldering Instagram feed, it’s not hard to imagine how he won those second two categories, but his laudable work on tackling body dysmorphia also won over the judges.

“Duvont, who represented Puerto Rico in South Africa, presented a social impact project to address the body dysmorphia he suffered from as a child, and promote healthy lifestyles within the LGBTQ+ communities,” an official statement from the Mr. Gay World pageant reads.

Notably, Max Appenroth of Germany was the first-ever transgender man to compete in the pageant and placed an impressive third overall. The U.S.’s Tony Ardolino finished first runner-up.

The Mr. Gay World Foundation no doubt looks forward to turning the page with Duvont’s win. 2021 winner Louw Breytenbach gave up the title over contract disputes, prompting some messy legal drama.

But let’s get back to why we’re all here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Lopez (@joselopezpr)

