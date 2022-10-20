Steamy bathroom selfies are just the tip of the iceberg for José López, newly crowned Mr. Gay World

Meet José López Duvont, the newly crowned Mr. Gay World 2022. His October 15 win in Cape Town, South Africa makes him the first Puerto Rican, and the first from the Americas, to win the title.
Throughout the pageant, the actor/model won four awards, for Best National Costume, Best Swimwear, Photogenic, and the Social Media Impact Award.
Judging from his smoldering Instagram feed, it’s not hard to imagine how he won those second two categories, but his laudable work on tackling body dysmorphia also won over the judges.
“Duvont, who represented Puerto Rico in South Africa, presented a social impact project to address the body dysmorphia he suffered from as a child, and promote healthy lifestyles within the LGBTQ+ communities,” an official statement from the Mr. Gay World pageant reads.
Notably, Max Appenroth of Germany was the first-ever transgender man to compete in the pageant and placed an impressive third overall. The U.S.’s Tony Ardolino finished first runner-up.
The Mr. Gay World Foundation no doubt looks forward to turning the page with Duvont’s win. 2021 winner Louw Breytenbach gave up the title over contract disputes, prompting some messy legal drama.
But let’s get back to why we’re all here:
MEET THE MR GAY WORLD™ 2021 DELEGATES
October 18, 2021 Ren 0 Comments
As the competition is ongoing to crown the winner of Mr Gay World™ 2020 to be announced this coming Saturday, the delegates for Mr Gay World™ 2021 have also been announced.
Ten delegates from all works of life and countries scattered across the globe will take part in the Mr Gay World™ 2021 virtual competition that will commence this coming weekend and come to a conclusion in the finale on Saturday 30 October 2021.
Delegates will compete against each other in challenges that will include an online questionnaire, personal interview, social responsibility campaign, public vote alongside pageant categories such as swimwear, formal wear and national costume.
A panel of judges will follow their every move across the two-week competition via pre-packaged videos, live video interviews and there will also be a public voting section that will enable supporters of each delegate the chance to get behind their favourite and vote.
Nine different languages are spoken by the delegates including English, French, German, Spanish, Czech, Dutch, Afrikaans, Tagalog and Cebuano.
Delegates range in age from 20 to 44 with the majority having University degrees including nursing, politics, fashion, graphic design and theology.
Mr Gay World™ Head Judge 2018 to 2021 Rubin van Niekerk is excited to be involved with this history-making event.
“Advocating for human and gay rights across the rainbow acronym since 1992, recording in print, digitally, and archivally, the immensely important message of the chosen ambassadors of Mr Gay World since inception, as reflected in Gay Pages, I am ecstatic with how humanitarianism is progressively practised by contestants worldwide.”
The delegates will appear in their first challenges during a Mr Gay World™ Youtube channel broadcast on Saturday 23 October 2021.
Public Voting for the 2021 competition is now open and it will run until midnight (CAT) Tuesday 26 October 2021. Voting for Mr Gay World™ 2020 is still open and it will run until midnight (CAT) Tuesday 12 October 2021. You can vote for your favourite by going to mgwvote.com and each vote will cost ZAR8.00 and you can vote as many times as you want. Use your voice, make it count, VOTE!
