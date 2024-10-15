We usually write about steamy streamer Hasan Piker when the leftist content creator regales audiences with sultry pics of his pits and hairy chest. But there is a lot of substance beneath the thirst.

Piker’s keen, if not somewhat controversial, political observations are the real reason he’s amassed millions of followers on YouTube and Twitch–though again, his bulging biceps don’t hurt!

During a recent conversation on Crooked Media’s “Offline,” a podcast hosted by former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, Piker presented one of his explanations for why so many young men are turning right. The gender divide among members of Gen Z is deeper than any other generation, with young women favoring Kamala Harris by 38 points and young men favoring her opponent by 13 points. That’s a 51-point gap!

While dwindling economic prospects are certainly a factor, Piker says there’s a strong cultural component, too. Male spaces online are dominated by right-wing voices, whether the topic is fitness or history.

“If you’re a dude under the age of 30, and you have any hobbies whatsoever—whether it’s playing video games, whether it’s working out, whether it’s listening to a history podcast, or whatever—every single facet of that is completely dominated by center-right to, I wouldn’t say far-right in the same way it was in the 2016 era at the end of the Obama Administration, but like, definitely center-right to Trumpian right,” Piker explained.

im glad @hasanthehun is sounding the alarm about the right wing’s total dominance over the young male demo



if you’re a dude under 30 you see it in your groupchats/social feeds everyday



so far, the progressive establishment has failed to invest in creative solutions to compete pic.twitter.com/2C0Xhu9HxR — roman papademetriou (@Papa_Roman) October 14, 2024

Trump is clearly trying to exploit the growing gender gap, with appearances on bro-centric podcasts hosted by comedian Theo Von, YouTuber Logan Paul, streamer Adin Ross and the Nelk Boys. This week, the 78-year-old GOP nominee will appear on a popular Barstool Sports podcast, “Bussin’ With The Boys.”

“Although they may not exactly be household names in the world of mainstream media, these podcasts have audiences of millions,” the BBC writes. “Von’s Trump interview has nearly 14 million views on YouTube.”

Young men are falling behind young women in nearly every economic indicator. Almost half of young women have at least a bachelor’s degree, compared to 37% of young men. Overall, boys are less likely to attend college, more likely to drop out and twice as likely to be diagnosed with ADHD or suspended from school.

People facing economic hardships have turned to right-wing populism throughout history–look no further than Rural America’s dramatic rightward shift. Education level has become the best indicator for how someone will vote: nearly half of Democrats today (48%) have college degrees.

But for young men, the messenger matters even more than the message, Piker argues.

“Everything they see is right-wing sentiment being expressed by individuals they find charismatic, thought leaders, influencers they subscribe to,” he said. “I think that that is some of the reason why you see this movement.”

Harris is leaning into a podcast strategy of her own, appearing last week on “Call Her Daddy,” which boasts 10 million subscribers, most of whom are young women. The Vice President is reportedly in discussions to appear on Joe Rogan, the most popular podcast in the U.S., and the holy grail of “bro-centric” talk.

It’s worth noting the political gender divide doesn’t extend to queer folx. Overall, LGBTQ+ people prefer Harris to Trump by a 67-point margin, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

With a large male following of his own, maybe Piker can shift some young men back to Democrats in the final stretch before Election Day. At the least, he has our attention!

