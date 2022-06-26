Step aside, Ken Doll! Here are 5 other live action hotties that left us swooning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

On June 15, the world as we knew it changed forever when Warner Bros released the first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken Doll in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie. Upon seeing the image, our collars suddenly felt warmer, our palms sweatier, and our mouths much, much thirstier.

But Ryan Gosling’s thirst trap of a pic wasn’t the first time we’ve… felt sensations… when it comes to seeing a previously inanimate cartoon character come to life.

Here are 5 more times we’ve found ourselves crushing hard on a cartoon-turned-live-action character…

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred in Scooby Doo



Freddie Prinze Jr’s Fred walked so Ryan Gosling’s Ken could run pic.twitter.com/QZXzaXWx9h — Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 15, 2022

Twitter’s bashful_michael said it best when he said “Freddie Prinze Jr’s Fred walked so Ryan Gosling’s Ken could run.” For those who need reminding, Freddie Prinze Jr. played Fred Jones in the live action Scooby Doo movies… and woof. To boot, Matthew Lillard (who played Shaggy) claimed that, at one point, the filmmakers intended to make Fred gay before Warner Bros got cold feet. Sigh, what could have been!

Marwan Kenzari as Jafar in Aladdin

Okay, everyone always talks about how hot Mena Massoud is as Aladdin in the live action Aladdin, which I get. He is hot! The type of hot where you can bring him home to mom. But can we please take a moment to appreciate Marwan Kenzari as Jafar? The things I would let him do with that snake. I mean, just kidding! Maybe.

Alexander Skarsgård as Tarzan in The Legend of Tarzan

I’m sorry, what? I can’t hear you over the sound of the rain bouncing off of Alexandar Skarsgård’s rock hard abs!

Chris O’Donnell as Robin in Batman & Robin

OK, this one is based off a comic book and not a cartoon, but… No one set off our gaydar (and helped us in our own journey of gay self-discovery) more than Chris O’Donnell as Robin in 1997’s Batman & Robin. And while the actor claims to have played Robin as “straight” in the films, we all know the truth. Batman and Robin were totally queer for each other! Or at least, that’s what I’m going to keep telling myself.

And finally, to end with a banger:

Brendan Fraser as George in George of the Jungle

Sure, many people credit Ryan Phillippe for helping them realize they were gay. But two years before Cruel Intentions, there was Disney’s 1997 live action remake of George of the Jungle. Based on the 1967 cartoon of the same name, George of the Jungle starred Brenden Fraser as the king of the jungle. How a scene like the above passed the Disney censors, we’ll never know. But hey, we’re not complaining!

Now tell us: did we miss anyone?