Stephanie Grisham hopes you’ll forgive all her atrocious behavior because she has a gay son

By

Former Trump spokesperson Stephanie Grisham continued her book/rehabilitation tour this week by appearing as a co-host on The View.

During a conversation yesterday about Florida’s homophobic “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which is currently on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk, Grisham mentioned that her teenage son recently came out as gay and that he once told her he was “ashamed” that she worked for Donald Trump.

“This one is personal to me,” she said during the roundtable discussion. “And you bring up a good point because of my former boss. I have a 14-year-old son who is gay, recently came out as gay. I have his permission to talk about this.”

She continued: “He didn’t want to tell his friends where I worked. He was ashamed of where I worked, rightfully so.”

Grisham went on to say that the “Don’t Say Gay” bill is “making children feel different” and “creating a problem” where one didn’t previously exist.

While we can never have enough allies, something about Grisham’s sudden concern for LGBTQ youth feels as authentic as her pumped-up lips and wrinkle-free forehead. It’s almost like she’s playing the gay son card to try and excuse the fact that she worked for one of the most homophobic and transphobic administrations in modern presidential history.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying…

