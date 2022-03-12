Sterling Walker’s packed bag, Keegan Whicker’s bedtime, & Hugh Jackman’s polar plunge

This week Jussie Smollett had an outburst in the courtroom, Kim Kardashian pissed off a lot of people, and gay men named their first adult film crushes. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Matthew Camp practiced his knots.
Austin Armacost went to a nude beach.
Ashley Parker Angel took a shower.
Lokies Khan watered his plant.
Miles McMillan thought it over.
Billy Reilich saved a horse.
Cheyenne Parker rinsed in the rain.
Ryan Cleary let the sun in.
Joel Green showed some thigh.
Pietro Boselli looked outside.
Hugh Jackman took a polar plunge.
Max Whitlock dusted his hands.
Sterling Walker packed a bag.
Conor McGregor went for a bike ride.
Keegan Whicker sat in bed.
Anthony Bowens took a hike.
Max Emerson pet a pelican.
Matt Lister dried his beard.
Laith Ashley glistened.
And Marlon Teixeira showered outside,.
