instastuds

Sterling Walker’s packed bag, Keegan Whicker’s bedtime, & Hugh Jackman’s polar plunge

By

This week Jussie Smollett had an outburst in the courtroom, Kim Kardashian pissed off a lot of people, and gay men named their first adult film crushes. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Matthew Camp practiced his knots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)

Austin Armacost went to a nude beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost)

Ashley Parker Angel took a shower.

Lokies Khan watered his plant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lokies (@lokieskhan)

Miles McMillan thought it over.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan)

Billy Reilich saved a horse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billy Reilich (@billreilich)

Cheyenne Parker rinsed in the rain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ™ (@thecheyenneparker)

Ryan Cleary let the sun in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Cleary (@theryancleary)

Joel Green showed some thigh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joel Wieneke (@green.joel)

Pietro Boselli looked outside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli)

Hugh Jackman took a polar plunge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @thehughjackman

Max Whitlock dusted his hands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Whitlock OBE (@maxwhitlock)

Sterling Walker packed a bag.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Conor McGregor went for a bike ride.

Keegan Whicker sat in bed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keegan Whicker (@klwhick)

Anthony Bowens took a hike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official)

Max Emerson pet a pelican.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Matt Lister dried his beard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @mrmattlister

Laith Ashley glistened.

And Marlon Teixeira showered outside,.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marlon Teixeira (@marlontx)