Steve Grand’s string, Dave Coast’s garden, & KJ Apa’s desert trek

View this post on Instagram

#tbt when gyms were open.. I never thought I’d say this and actually mean it, but I am really missing the gym. The ritual of it, the post-lift euphoria, that feeling of accomplishment you only get from pushing yourself that hard. And of course, I miss the results of that hard work the most! ?? I’m in Chicago. We still haven’t been given a reopen date for gyms. Bla. Just spending most of my time working on underwear and swimwear designs for @GrandAxis (follow me there)! So much great stuff coming soon! This is a photo from last summer when I was living in PTown for my show. #mensfitness #muscle #mensworkout #fitness #lockerroom #guysinunderwear #fitnessinspirations #muscleguys #musclemen #muscleguys #abs #legs #pecs #sixpack #GrandAxis