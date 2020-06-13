Steve Grand’s string, Dave Coast’s garden, & KJ Apa’s desert trek

This week Neil Patrick Harris revealed his beef with Perez Hilton, Harry Potter stars rallied against JK Rowling, and the adult film industry had a frank discussion about its racist practices. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Steve Grand revealed his preference for thongs.
#tbt when gyms were open.. I never thought I’d say this and actually mean it, but I am really missing the gym. The ritual of it, the post-lift euphoria, that feeling of accomplishment you only get from pushing yourself that hard. And of course, I miss the results of that hard work the most! ?? I’m in Chicago. We still haven’t been given a reopen date for gyms. Bla. Just spending most of my time working on underwear and swimwear designs for @GrandAxis (follow me there)! So much great stuff coming soon! This is a photo from last summer when I was living in PTown for my show. #mensfitness #muscle #mensworkout #fitness #lockerroom #guysinunderwear #fitnessinspirations #muscleguys #musclemen #muscleguys #abs #legs #pecs #sixpack #GrandAxis
Terry Miller pulled up his shorts.
KJ Apa found shade in the desert.
Keiynan Lonsdale showed his pits.
Thank you @interviewmag for the vibe & support. I got to discuss my Queer AF & Black AF debut album Rainbow Boy (out now in bio), as well as Magic, Time, & much more.. with one of my favourite musicians ever.. sir @jacobcollier ! God is good. It was a dream chat & I smiled a lot. Thank you also to @richgreens for bomb ass ? on the ?. We had a good time. I always knew as a child, but had to rediscover as an adult.. that it is my life’s work to fight for freedom & be a messenger of love. I poured my fuckin heart & soul into this album for years to get it right, & whether you relate directly or not to these experiences, I hope you listen with care, for these are the human experiences of those systematically designed to not be heard or understood. But you’re starting to feel it now, and it’s a very good thing, we are all growing at an unstoppable rate towards peace. So.. baby boy, baby girl, baby beautiful ;), strap in, for the liberation has only just begun. ????
Carson Jones got poetic.
Taylor Phillips did some yard work.
Malachi Mcsheen hung with his homie.
Dato Foland sat in the bathroom.
Jake Bain went to the beach.
Danny Diezel was sick and tired.
AJ DeDiego made a drink.
Luis Capecchi leaned on a tree.
Victor Borbolla had a beer.
Brian Jordan Alvarez broke a sweat.
Aidan Faminoff got some sun.
Kelechi reintroduced himself.
i wanted to take some time to reintroduce myself to the new folks who’ve followed me over the last few days. Hi – I’m kelechi. I’m a queer Nigerian-American indie pop musician from South Carolina. This page is: pro-black (including pro #blackboyjoy)? pro-queer? pro-trans? pro-his/her/their choice? pro-legalize sex work? pro-body positivity? pro-self love and self care? pro-police reform and defunding pro-access to health care for all people? pro-cuss your ass out in these comments if you come for my community (and pro-much more). ? ? If you’re down with that, then you’re down with me. If not, unfollow. welcome to the party. ????? Photo: @jordevity
Aaron Fuller had coffee.
Dave Coast grew a vegetable garden.
And David Mcintosh longed for the gym.
Not much longer till the gyms are back open and your getting that ferocious inconsiderate mind boggling PUMP for all the sweethearts out there ?? until then stay real saucy on the cardio and body weight circuits….. follow link in bio and check out @pushhfit for my extreme workouts