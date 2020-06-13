Instastuds

Steve Grand’s string, Dave Coast’s garden, & KJ Apa’s desert trek

By

This week Neil Patrick Harris revealed his beef with Perez Hilton, Harry Potter stars rallied against JK Rowling, and the adult film industry had a frank discussion about its racist practices. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Steve Grand revealed his preference for thongs.

#tbt when gyms were open.. I never thought I’d say this and actually mean it, but I am really missing the gym. The ritual of it, the post-lift euphoria, that feeling of accomplishment you only get from pushing yourself that hard. And of course, I miss the results of that hard work the most! ?? I’m in Chicago. We still haven’t been given a reopen date for gyms. Bla. Just spending most of my time working on underwear and swimwear designs for @GrandAxis (follow me there)! So much great stuff coming soon! This is a photo from last summer when I was living in PTown for my show. #mensfitness #muscle #mensworkout #fitness #lockerroom #guysinunderwear #fitnessinspirations #muscleguys #musclemen #muscleguys #abs #legs #pecs #sixpack #GrandAxis

Terry Miller pulled up his shorts.

Pics get hotter as you scroll… —> —> —> ???

KJ Apa found shade in the desert.

maybe I could be like a superhero of the desert

Keiynan Lonsdale showed his pits.

Thank you @interviewmag for the vibe & support. I got to discuss my Queer AF & Black AF debut album Rainbow Boy (out now in bio), as well as Magic, Time, & much more.. with one of my favourite musicians ever.. sir @jacobcollier ! God is good. It was a dream chat & I smiled a lot. Thank you also to @richgreens for bomb ass ? on the ?. We had a good time. I always knew as a child, but had to rediscover as an adult.. that it is my life’s work to fight for freedom & be a messenger of love. I poured my fuckin heart & soul into this album for years to get it right, & whether you relate directly or not to these experiences, I hope you listen with care, for these are the human experiences of those systematically designed to not be heard or understood. But you’re starting to feel it now, and it’s a very good thing, we are all growing at an unstoppable rate towards peace. So.. baby boy, baby girl, baby beautiful ;), strap in, for the liberation has only just begun. ????

Carson Jones got poetic.

Taylor Phillips did some yard work.

Malachi Mcsheen hung with his homie.

Me & the homie

Dato Foland sat in the bathroom.

?

Jake Bain went to the beach.

Who wears short shorts??????

Danny Diezel was sick and tired.

AJ DeDiego made a drink.

Luis Capecchi leaned on a tree.

Beach bummin

Victor Borbolla had a beer.

Brian Jordan Alvarez broke a sweat.

Aidan Faminoff got some sun.

This pool boy needs a _____? Fill it in ?

Kelechi reintroduced himself.

Aaron Fuller had coffee.

Dave Coast grew a vegetable garden.

And David Mcintosh longed for the gym.