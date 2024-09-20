Steve Kornacki (Photo: American Lung Association )

NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki has revealed his mom, Anne, has died. Many people have offered their condolences after Kornacki wrote on his Instagram account about her passing.

Kornacki, 45, shared a photo of himself as a child with his mom, Anne B. (Ramonas) Kornacki, saying, “I found this picture and gave it to my mom for her birthday a few years ago. I look at her in it and I see love, care and happiness (and probably a little worry that I’d spill the soda).”

“And that’s what I felt from her my whole life. I lost her on Friday. I’m so lucky she was able to see so much of my life, even if no amount of time could ever be enough. No offense to anyone out there, but my mom was the best mom.”

Among those to comment was Kornacki’s sister, Katie, who said, “Sorry, but my mom was the best mom. You and I were very lucky to have her ❤️.”

In a post on X, Kornacki posted an obituary of his mom from a local newspaper. It says she died, aged 77, “unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick [Maine] with her family by her side.”

Anne was a former social worker for the State of Connecticut and worked “primarily with Child Protective Services until leaving after the birth of her children in order to dedicate her time to her family.”

She married Stephan J. Kornacki Sr. in 1973, and they’d been together ever since. The couple ran their own bed and breakfast in Wiscasset, Maine between 1998 and 2005. After selling the business, they moved to Brunswick, Maine.

“Anne is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter and granddaughter, Katie Kornacki and Anne Kornacki-Speid of Hartford, Conn.; and son Steve Kornacki Jr. and his partner Brian Duffy of New York.”

Ann’e funeral service takes place today.

The official Instagram account for The Today Show also shared Kornacki’s news, prompting many more messages of condolence.