Stevie Nicks, Bette Midler, and others pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac died yesterday, aged 79. RIP.

The British singer-songwriter had been a member of the band since 1970. She left in 1998 then rejoined again in 2014.

McVie was behind some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Little Lies”, “Everywhere”, “Don’t Stop”, “Say You Love Me” and “Songbird”. Her family issued a statement saying she had died in hospital following a short illness.

McVie was known to be close to her fellow bandmate, Stevie Nicks. Yesterday, Nicks posted her own, handwritten tribute to her “best friend in the whole world.”

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” she wrote.

“I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day… It’s all I can do now.”

Nicks shared lyrics to the song “Hallelujah” by Haim, handwritten, adding: “See you on the other side my love. Don’t forget me. Always, Stevie.”

Mick Fleetwood also posted a message, saying, “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.

“Part of my heart has flown away today… I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound… they fly to me. Mick Fleetwood.”

The band’s official social media accounts posted a message saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind.”

Bill Clinton and Bette Midler

Former President Bill Clinton famously used ‘Don’t Stop’ as his campaign tune in 1992. He posted his own condolences.

“I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. ‘Don’t Stop’ was my ’92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.”

Bette Midler and Melisse Etheridge were among the musicians to mourn McVie’s passing.

#ChristineMcVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy… — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2022

Oh no! 😞 Such a big part of my music world. Journey well…we have lost a beautiful writer and songbird. #ChristineMcVie https://t.co/EYpAncQSbG — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 30, 2022

A fan pays tribute to Christine McVie’s talent

Many thousands of music fans also posted their own messages and memories of McVie. Among them was gay comic Michael Henry. In a moving Instagram post, he explained why Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” would forever hold a place in his heart

“I’m absolutely devastated by the passing of Christine McVie,” Henry said. “She wrote and sang the song “Everywhere” as a member of Fleetwood Mac. I first heard the song while I was working at KB Toys in high school. The same tracks would play over and over and this was one of them that would play while I was either restocking Bratz Dolls or ringing up PlayStations. And I remember thinking this song just sounded like a fantasy. The chimes and the lyrics and the sound of it all together just made think this song is just so happy.

“Sometimes we’d be closed to customers, lights off and I’d be sweeping up with just this fantasy song blasting on the speakers. Just happy and dreaming. And wondering if I’ll ever feel what she’s singing about. Thank you Christine McVie for this song and for making me happy whenever it plays. I’m devastated that I’ll never get to see you play it live. But thank you for making such an impression on me and so many other people who adored you and your music.”

