Still ‘Looking’: 20 surprising facts about HBO’s landmark gay TV drama

Image Credit: ‘Looking,’ HBO

Few shows in the modern era of television have caused as much conversation within the gay community as HBO’s Looking. Framed as a response to straight and female-centric series that follow a group of young friends going through life, love, and everything in between, the series created by Michael Lannan and produced by Andrew Haigh caught our eyes as one of the few shows to be for us, about us, and by us.

But what did that mean exactly? For many, Looking seemed to be fighting a losing battle, carrying the weight of an entire community longing to see themselves on screen, and unable to accurately represent a universal gay experience (something it never aimed to do).

This year marks a full decade since we first started following the misadventures of Patrick (Jonathan Groff), Frankie (Frankie J. Alvarez), Dom (Murray Bartlett), and Doris (Lauren Weedman) in San Francisco. As gay representation has dramatically expanded over that period of time, maybe we can look back at the show with kinder eyes, and see what the creators always wanted: Just a group of friends trying to get by, as we all are.

As we close out another Pride season, here are 20 fascinating facts you didn’t know about the series, which just even inspire a rewatch!: