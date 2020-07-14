Stop everything! Tina Turner will release new music

Legendary singer Tina Turner has announced she will come out of retirement at age 80 to record a new single.

Turner will collaborate with Norwegian producer Kygo on a new version of her iconic track “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” Kygo announced the news himself via Twitter, where he shared an image of the pair together.

“Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday!,” he wrote. “‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist.”

Turner last released an album more than 20 years ago, 1999’s Twenty Four Seven. She announced her retirement from the music business in 2009, with reps saying she’s “happily retired.” She told The New York Times last year that a kidney transplant keeps her in precarious health, and keeps her from performing. “I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t dress up,” she said.

We’re happy to know Ms. Turner is about to make an exception. The new version of “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” drops this Friday, July 17.