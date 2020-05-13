Stop what you’re doing! The trailer for Hannah Gadsby’s new special just dropped

And just when we needed a laugh, too.

Streaming giant Netflix has just released the trailer to Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, the latest comedy special from the titular comic. Gadsby took the world by surprise in 2018 with the release of her comedy special Nanette, even earning an Emmy Award for her work.

Douglas picks up where Nanette left off, with Gadsby discussing her unexpected stardom, and rebutting her critics who felt her last comedy special was more of a lecture than a stand-up set. Gadsby maintains that Nanette dealt with trauma as much as comedy.

“Had I known how wildly popular trauma was going to be in the context of comedy, I might have budgeted my sh*t a bit better,” Gadsby quips in the trailer.

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas comes to Netflix May 26.