That story about the Australian parliament gay sex tape leak just took another weird turn

That bizarre story about men filming themselves hooking up inside the Australia’s Parliament House just took another unexpected turn.

It all started last month when a government employee by the name of Nathan Winn was fired after footage of him masturbating on the desk of a female lawmaker was leaked to the press. A second video also leaked showing Winn performing oral sex with his ex-boyfriend Gavin Cuddy.

Now, it’s being reported that Cuddy, who works as a retail manager, himself is responsible for the sex tape leak that has rocked the government down under.

Why would someone leak their own sex tape, you wonder? Cuddy initially said it was to put a stop to the “toxic, powerful, privileged boys club that does what it wants, when it wants, where it wants.” But as it turns out, his motives may have been a lot more personal.

According to the Sunday Morning Herald, he leaked the videos after learning Winn had gotten engaged to someone else.

“Nathan basically shut him down and this character has now decided to get even,” Winn’s former boss, Liberal MP Warren Entsch, tells the paper.

Entsch still believes Winn’s behavior was totally inappropriate, but he says his now ex-staffer is the victim of revenge porn.

“Let’s make it clear: it is revenge porn,” he says.

So this means Winn can have his job back, right? Wrong. He’s still fired. But Entsch is calling for a full investigation into what Cuddy allegedly did.

“Any material provided to the government should be forwarded to the AFP [Australian Federal Police] for investigation,” he says.

As for Winn, he describes Cuddy as a crazy ex-boyfriend who kept sending him x-rated photos even after they had broken up. When Winn met eventually someone new, Cuddy “started spreading hate about me.” Meanwhile Cuddy denies everything, simply saying, “None of this is true.”

