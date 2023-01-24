The straight actors who created treasured gay characters on screen

The issue of straight actors playing gay roles has become something of a talking point in recent years.

Last week, comments made by Adam Lambert re-ignited the debate on the issue. Lambert responded to the rumor that White Lotus actor Theo James might play George Michael with the comment “Yay another straight man playing a gay icon.”

Speaking to Queerty over the weekend, Lambert clarified his comment.

He said, “I think my comment in no way suggests that I feel straight actors can’t play gay roles, because I think they do it really well … For me, the thing that I was trying to say is: It’s definitely a step in the right direction that these stories are being told, but I would just love to see an out actor play an out icon—it’d just be nice, because you don’t really see it.”

He’s right. Gay actors must be able to come out and not worry about how it will impact their careers. Let’s see more out-gay actors cast in gay and straight roles (and everything else along the spectrum).

Whether related or not, one Twitter user added his voice to the debate when he posted a photo of “the only straight man allowed to play gay.” It showed Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker on Modern Family.

he’s actually the only straight man allowed to play gay pic.twitter.com/bwJQj8Too0 — mitchy (@mitchoo_oo) January 19, 2023

Fans shocked to discover Eric Stonestreet is not gay

That tweet had over 200,000 likes and thousands of comments. For sure, Cameron Tucker was a beloved character. In fact, from the response to the tweet, it’s clear a lot of people had no idea the man behind him (Stonestreet) is not gay.

Not me finding out he’s straight via this tweet — IG: @bigworldlittlekidd (@thotlikekidd) January 19, 2023

Many agreed with the praise for Stonestreet. Some even said he made a better gay man than, well, many gay men.

Shit hes better at playing gay than me — Capn Coop (@COOPERNlCUS) January 19, 2023

I’m rewatching the series and his portrayal of a gay man is stereotypical, but it feels real and not just some gay clown. The writing is good in that he can be swishy, but the moment he must protect his family he becomes ultra butch. He also loves football. Well written. — Pink Mielies (@evanner07) January 19, 2023

Pretty soon, others offered their own suggestions.

Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher, who play Ian Gallagher and his husband Mickey Milkovich in Shameless, are also very well-liked.

Stanley Tucci has many fans. He played gay in The Devil Wears Prada and Supernova.

he’s not straight he’s italian 💕 — mitchy (@mitchoo_oo) January 19, 2023

The iconic performance of Lafayette, by the late Nelsan Ellis, was praised by many.

Don’t forget about the late Nelsan Ellis’ Lafayette from True blood pic.twitter.com/u2PR9xVIIs — Shiver MeTimbers (@ShiverMeTimbs13) January 20, 2023

Another much-missed actor is Robin Williams.

THIS IS THE ONLY ANSWER Robin Williams in Birdcage!!! pic.twitter.com/mShAibGDoX — Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) January 20, 2023

Other iconic performances

Here are a few other suggestions.

Agreed, but also J. Alphonse Nicholson is bringing an incredibly nuanced & unafraid to go gay gay gay performance in P Valley. I believe he’s in love with Uncle Clifford. pic.twitter.com/tBMimcEAWd — IdeaGuy (@IdeaGuy69) January 19, 2023

I know it’s a teenage tv series but Darren criss also very good at this pic.twitter.com/tcyZ23QXaH — clementine |-/ (@prisonclem) January 19, 2023

But also Andre Braugher is amazing and I love Captain Holt with my whole heart (and both of my weighty breasts) pic.twitter.com/11m0WnyTsk — Amy 🏳️‍🌈✨ (@MojoWitchcraft) January 20, 2023

I hate to say it but after looking at this thread 🤷🏽‍♂️ let them heteros play gays some of these are too good . pic.twitter.com/xR2CQMboQy — Chris Bliss (@Chris___Bliss) January 20, 2023

Do you have a favorite from the above? Or others to add to the mix?