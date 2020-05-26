Straight dude wonders if coronavirus has turned him gay or bisexual

A straight-identifying man in his early 30s says this whole coronavirus thing has caused latent homosexual desires he thought he had repressed to resurface unexpectedly. He isn’t quite sure what do make of it all, so he’s seeking help from queer advice columnist Anna Pulley over at the Chicago Tribute.
“I’m a soon-to-be-32-year-old guy who’s only been in two real relationships with girls,” the man explains. “Over my life I have been attracted to girls (love at first sight with girls in high school, affairs with girls, etc.).”
Then coronavirus descended upon the United States. And. now, he’s not so sure anymore.
“During the coronavirus crisis, I have started to feel more attraction to guys (even when masturbating),” he writes. “Now, it’s taking me by surprise.”
Without elaborating too much, the man notes that there were “some small signs” he was into guys when he was younger, but he never paid them much mind. Now, those feelings are back, and they’re harder than ever to ignore.
“So, I’m asking myself if I’m gay and that’s why I am not interested in a relationship with a girl or if it’s because I have an avoidant attachment style. I never find a girl good enough. Or if it’s just temporary. Or if I’m bisexual and I can deal with that side of me that I don’t really want.”
He adds, “I don’t want to be gay” saying he’s “always imagined myself with a woman and having kids.”
Now he wonders: “What’s wrong with me?”
In her response, Pulley assures the man that nothing is wrong with him and his struggles are actually quite common.
“You’re not alone in asking yourself big questions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she writes. “Lots and lots of people are doing just that.”
“Now that we are largely stuck in our homes, we have the space to sit — sometimes uncomfortably — with ourselves for long stretches of time, and such openness can lead to surprising places. In the last week, a friend discovered they were trans. Another broke up with their partner of several years. And still another — a polyamorous woman married to a man — realized she was monogamous and gay. And this was just one week!”
Pulley tells the guy that it’s important to ask questions and dig deep within himself for answers.
“I, too, thought I would marry a man and have kids, and neither of those things has happened, and I’m entirely fine with that. More than fine, really,” she says. “I can’t look into a crystal ball and tell you who you will end up with. But I can tell you that you’re going to be OK, no matter what happens, no matter what your sexuality or the future holds for you.”
She concludes by telling him to do some exploring and to be open-minded.
“I encourage you to (safely, and when it’s feasible to do so) tap into those desires,” Pulley says. “Go on some dates with men. And see how that feels.”
“You don’t need a label to do this,” she adds. “You don’t need confidence or certainty or any definitive answers. You only need to be curious and willing.”
Donston
Lordy. Ms. Rona is not affecting people’s orientation. While he admits that he’s always had some same-sex attractions and curiosities. And fluidity is legit for some people.
A lot of people spend their youth hooking up with whoever or dating whoever or doing what is expected of them. But once they spend a long time by themselves or with a particular person they realize their orientation is not quite what they thought. Attractions, arousal and sexual enjoyment is not quite the same as desires and passions and sexual fulfillment. Some people are most driven by attractions and sex. Some people are most driven by things like ego, sociology, attention, family. But when it comes to healthy, fulfilling long-term relationships it’s more about who you like to persistently please and who you want persistently pleasing you. It’s more about who you like sleeping next to at night, who you want constant romantic attention and affections from. It’s more about who can you feel real emotional investment towards and who can truly break your heart. A lot of folks spend many years failing to get those types of nuances.
I agree with the columnist that identity needs not to be the primary focus. You just need to maintain honesty with yourself and a potential partner and do you. I understand fluidity and confusions and questioning and how complicated self-understanding and the orientation spectrum can be. But Lordy, do so many males seem driven by ego and seem to have this I don’t want to be “gay”/I don’t want to be seen as “gay” crisis. It’s getting exhausting. A lot of people need to be more focused on self-healing and self-understanding and comprehending the dynamics of their psychology and orientation rather than being mostly focused on identities, sex and relationships.
Troysky
@Donston “….healthy, fulfilling long-term relationships it’s more about who you like to persistently please and who you want persistently pleasing you.” ……definite truth to that, which I’d not thought about.