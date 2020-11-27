Straight guy says posting pics of his enormous, ahem, talent on Twitter may have turned him bisexual

Meet Slav.
He’s built quite a reputation for himself over the past few months by posting photos of his exceptionally large, ahem, talent on social media. It measures 22 cm, or 8.5 inches, flaccid, and 26cm, or nearly 11 inches, erect.
“I started with this account on Twitter,” Slav tells Cocktails & Cocktalk, explaining that he would share photos and videos of himself to see people’s reactions.
What started as a hobby to help him cope with the “tedium of lockdown” quickly turned into something else. Slav began corresponding with guys all around the world, which ignited a curiosity within him that hadn’t been there before.
“I found a whole new world out there, containing a lot of good looking, well-hung guys,” he says, adding, “I have been straight all my life … Now I find myself attracted to guys too.”
But Slav is hardly the first straight-identifying man to question his sexuality in lockdown.
In April, a “mostly straight” male in his early 20s confessed on Reddit that he was falling for his roommate. The post received over 1,300 comments.
And in May, a straight-identifying man in his early 30s said contracting coronavirus had caused latent homosexual desires he thought he had repressed to resurface unexpectedly.
Slav tells Cocktails & Cocktalk he now identifies as “bi-curious,” though he hasn’t yet been with a man. (Being in lockdown obviously makes that a little difficult.)
Elaborating on his same-sex attraction, he explains, “I find myself turned on by younger guys, particularly well-hung young guys, maybe because they remind me of me at their age.”
As for when he might try experimenting with another dude, Slav says, “I think if I met the right one, and got to know and like and trust him, I might find the courage to explore.”
Based on his NSFW photos, we’re sure he won’t have any trouble finding a guy willing to “explore” with him.
21 Comments
Chrisk
Nice but I’m kind of a face guy though. Have to like that before I venture down below. Besides all I’d be able to do was play with it like a little puppy. Not much I could do with it. 😉
Back in his day hungslav was hot though.
h ttps://twitter.com/hungslav
jlew64
Agreed… what he is showing makes me think there’s not much there other than a freakishly large dick.
amanwithanedge
nah.
WashDrySpin
the fact that some gay men are will to pay him made him bi
ShiningSex
Gay for pay is fake.
It’s just bi guys tagging themselves as such.
It’s easy to say “i’m only gay for pay”, but you getting some dick and male ass for work, so one it “living” their bi life as a job. DUH!
RandomGuy
WOW, This guy sounds like a douche.
bachy
I find enthusiasm much more thrilling than size.
Donston
He kinda sounds douche-y quite frankly. But yes, curiosities and fluidity are real things, and they can come about whenever. I’m kinda not buying that lockdown alone is what triggered this though. But I do feel like there are a lot of guys who are inherently heterosexual or hetero-leaning but have some same-sex curiosities or affections or passions of paraphiliacs or at least get a kick out of getting attention or worship from anyone. And I do think there are quite a few males who are “technically” heterosexual or sexually hetero-leaning but have overall same-sex leaning affections, affirmation, emotional investment, relationship comfort. However, a lot of those guys don’t understand that or just don’t want to embrace that. This probably is not fluidity but someone who is gaining more of an understanding of their orientation.
I do wish that the article wasn’t whittled down to trying to figure out if he’s gonna hook up with a guy. Once again, we place too much attention on sexual behaviors.
CityguyUSA
The only problem is one place it’s thick and another it’s skinny and another it’s veiny…another phony footlong.
ingyaom
I don’t want to ¢ock-shame anyone, but this guy is a freak!
woodroad34
Yeah…I’m with you. I know there are size queens, but this is just a mutant dick that goes too far from sexy to a “thing”.
Res1
I will never understand what gay men get out of stuff like this. Dating curious men is like driving down a dead end street. Soon he’s going to go back the other way and you’re going to be a stain in his past that he deeply regrets. Most bisexual men remain cloister and/or marry women. That is a fact.
Donston
What you’re saying does reflect a lot of people and situations. But it’s not this definite, inevitable thing that you’re claiming either. What’s funny (or rather sad) is that many women say stuff such as “most these bisexual guys just end up with dudes anyway” or “bisexual’ guys are really just ‘gay”. It’s like, can you pick a struggle? We really just need to accept that everyone has their own dimensions, journeys and motivations. There are no rules or arc that reflects all or even most people. Sociology, ego, sense of self, motivations, fluidity and the romantic, sexual, emotional, commitment spectrum are just too varied. Broad-stroking everyone doesn’t work. And it just makes you look insecure. While there is risk in every relationship. You never know how someone will evolve or what will become of your relationship. This article isn’t even talking about dating or relationships, but rather one person’s sexual journey.
I do agree that some people’s obsession with trying to bag “curious” folks is lame.
msc1208
Nothing turns you gay, or bisexual, or straight. You are what you are. You just discovered something new about yourself that you weren’t aware of before. or just couldn’t admit.
TomG
Agreed.
ShiningSex
Stupid story. It doesn’t work that way moron. if you like dick then you’ve always liked it.
marshal phillips
Sexuality is much more fluid than just being straight or gay.
msfrost
He didn’t “turn” Bi, he already was!
Robothedestroyer
I think “turned me gay” is a way somone explains discovering a yet undiscovered part of themselves without really understanding how it happened. He’s a big boy. Length is a little overrated IMO, girth is a lot more fun.
ShiningSex
old story. he’s ugly so who cares if he has a big d*ck. You can get a good f*ck from an average d*ck or a large size 7-8″ one.
jlew64
Meh… 11″ dick and the face & body to protect it…
Comments are closed.