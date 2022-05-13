“Straightest guy” Nick Fuentes says “having sex with women is gay” and the Internet just can’t with him

Extreme-right, white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes has a laundry list of deplorable views. He’s questioned interracial marriages and whether the Holocaust took place, praised Jim Crow-era segregation laws, and said that he would prefer it if women were not allowed to vote. His latest hot take on human sexuality isn’t so much offensive as it is totally, utterly, batsh*t crazy.
Fuentes identifies as an involuntary celibate (incel), and employed some incredible mental gymnastics to defend his incel identity after admitting he’d kissed a girl in high school. Some followers made the case that Fuentes’ former romantic success actually makes him voluntarily celibate, and we can’t believe anyone actually cares about the distinction.
The anti-LGBTQ personality also apparently thought his sexual orientation was being called into question, leading to this breathtaking argument that all sexual activity is “gay.”
In a recent episode of his show, America First, Fuentes said:
“Gay people do date girls all the time. All these gay people are coming out and saying, ‘I’ve had more girlfriends than Nick. I’ve had sex with more girls than Nick.’
“That actually makes me really more heterosexual than anyone.”
Fascinating. Please, continue.
“If we’re really being honest, never having a girlfriend, never having sex with a woman really makes you more heterosexual,” Fuentes said, “because honestly, dating women is gay, having sex with women is gay. And having sex with men is gay.”
“Really it’s all gay.”
“The only really straight heterosexual position is to be an asexual incel. That’s it. That’s all there is.”
But wait, there’s more.
“Having sex in itself is gay, I think. I think that it’s really a gay act. Think about it this way: What’s gayer than being like ‘I need cuddles. I need kisses … I need to spend time with a woman.’ That’s a little sus.
“I think, really, I’m like the straightest guy.”
Watch:
After the clip was posted to Reddit, comments mocking Fuentes started to pour in.
Here are just a few:
- “You know what else makes you gay? Breathing oxygen. Think about it. Do you know any gay people who don’t breathe oxygen? No, you don’t. All these gays, getting lung fucked by oxygen. And yelling makes you way more gay, because it involves breathing even MORE oxygen. Someone please tell Nick that breathing is the gayest thing he can do, and if he wants to be less gay, he should hold his breath until he collapses in his weird little studio.”
- “This level of mental gymnastics should qualify you for the summer Olympics”
- “I’m not a violent man, but this is a Nazi I would definitely punch.”
- “Alex Jones take a seat we have a new Sherif in crazy town”
- “There’s nothing more heterosexual than a 2 minute rant about how you aren’t absolutely gay, not a single bit, not even just the tip, no siree i am surely not homosexual in any way shape or form, in fact having sex with girls is a gay thing, so here’s that”
25 Comments
JClark
Why does this wing nut get any attention? I get that it’s interesting to read about a train wreck of a human being like this guy (I did), but press is the oxygen he needs to survive. This attention just encourages him and others like him. They don’t care about your clever Reddit snark.
man5996853
No press is bad press has never been truer. As long as there are other numbnuts who buy into this batshit-insane drivel. any platform he’s given, even if it is critical of him, extends his reach.
ZzBomb
There’s no such thing as “involuntary celibate,” you’re just an asshole. Want to get laid? Stop being an asshole. Simple
Donston
It’s probably not that he can’t get chicks. He’s probably overwhelmed by misogyny. Also, some people are asexual or don’t have that much of a sex drive or they have experienced some traumas that make sex less appealing. He’s taking his own dimensions and journey and probable traumas and making it something hateful.
white-queer-african
Just another extreme-right, white nationalist spewing his BS. Interesting how they all obsessed about constantly talking about sex? They also mostly breed like rabbits. Sorry my furry bunny friends for lumping you in with the cult.
Kangol2
Fuentes is a far-right self-hating closet case who is so full of self-loathing and psychosis that he often appears to be engaging in very bad performance art, except that people take him very seriously, which makes him very, very dangerous. Given how much he is always promoting White supremacy, is Nick Fuentes even really “White”?
Manray
I don’t get it either. He and his “Groyper Army”. Can you imagine the socially malfunctioning losers who consider themselves Groypers?l
Donston
I’m not a fan of trying to claim who is or isn’t closeted. But a lot of these unabashedly misogynistic and/or gay panic-y guys don’t know how to deal with homosexuality, hyper-sexuality, a-sexuality, fluidity, past traumas, wherever they are in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. They don’t want a chick fo’ real but because they’re not homosexual or because of their insecurities or mental issues, they don’t know how to genuinely embrace their sex either. So, they lean into hate.
jt1990
@Kangol2 Closet case yes, but Fuentes is likely working undercover for the Left. They have him act out a stereotypical Right-winger in order to convince the public his type actually exist on a much larger scale. Not sure if you’re a fan of Law & Order SVU, but if so you may remember the episode involving a kid caught up with a white supremacist gang. A female officer pretends to be on his side, but ends up shooting him in the end when he tries to launch an attack in the courtroom.
But that was only a fictional TV show with an anti-white male theme, I doubt this would happen on YouTube…
Heywood Jablowme
“is Nick Fuentes even really “White”?”
By Trumpanzee standards, Nick Fuentes should be stopped at the “boarder” and told to “go back where he came from!”
On the other hand, there’s probably no such thing as a Hispanic incel. That’s a white boy thing!
Kangol2
@jt, I seriously doubt the conspiracy that Fuentes is “working undercover for the Left.” What Left? He behaves like a garden variety White supremacist, with serious psychological issues around race and sexuality, and he’s aided and abetted by a wide variety of other racists and White supremacists out there, an entire ecosystem of them. His cartoonish trolling and rhetoric shouldn’t be taken lightly, though, as the White supremacist terrorist’s massacre of 10 Black and White people yesterday in Buffalo yet again underscores.
missvamp
who keeps giving these twats a microphone? ugh
dbmcvey
Not surprising. Incels are deranged.
bbg372
Video of Nick Fuentes on a date with Australian White Nationalist “Catboy Kami” was streamed to the Internet. Recently, he examined the bed and couch of his former White Nationalist roommate Jaden McNeil with a black light, looking for semen stains.
Essie
I’ve never hard of this person and I thought I had read about all of the deranged anti-everything people out there. Guess I have some catching up to do. Plus, I had no clue what “incel” meant so this story was helpful.
kish
This is an incredibly messed up man.
He should not have a platform.
trell
So, by his logic, 99.9% of the human population is now gay, and he’s a minority because he can’t get laid?
Who wants to be straight anyway?
JessPH
Stop giving this inbred the publicity he doesn’t deserve.
bachy
I see a whole generation of men whose identities have been formed by the egocentrism inherent in the ‘Beavis & Butthead’ credo. Sometimes art, even comic art, can have that great a (positive or negative) impact on culture.
THAT Steve
I had to stop reading two thirds of the way through because it was hurting my brain.
SELA Rising
The video played without sound at first, and his gesticulation really stood out. Aside from being a stereotype of gay men, it did seem like he could be talking about the latest fashion at the met gala. Seriously, go back and watch the video clip on mute. He could also be talking about his love of rupaul and her drag queens.
Heywood Jablowme
Yes, he has “gay” hand gestures. It’s “sus” as he would put it!
kag77
I guess his parents are gay. I also assume he wishes his mother should not vote.
COTTONTOP
What color is the air on this guy’s planet? He is undoubtably mentally ill. Someone take away his microphone, PLEASE!
Mr. Stadnick
Why are you even giving this vile human any press at all?