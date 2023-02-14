“It’s strange to say this, but…”: Actor David Menkin officially comes out

David Menkin is a Norwegian voice actor. He’s also a total hunk. And he just came out publicly for the very first time in a new interview with Gayming Magazine.
“It’s strange to say this, but I’ve never officially come out as queer,” the 45-year-old says. “If you follow me on social media, it’s pretty damn easy to see, but I’ve never had the opportunity to answer that specific question in a public manner before.”
Well! We’re sure glad that’s finally been cleared up!
In addition to being the announcer voice for the Norwegian TV channel TV3, Menkin has had small roles in numerous films and TV shows. But his bread and butter have come from providing voices for major characters in video games over the last 20 years.
“Several of the characters I’ve voiced through the years have let me know that they were queer, without there being anything necessarily implicit in the writing,” he says. “An example is Malos [in Xenoblade Chronicles 2]. Nowhere does it say that he is actually in love with Jin…but come on!?”
“Other characters definitely have their feet planted somewhere in the rainbow but I can’t speak to that because, thanks to the internet, anything I do say will immediately become lore and then my employers will be very upset with me.”
Menkin says voice work wasn’t his first passion, but he’s grown to love it. (The paychecks aren’t bad either!)
“Voice work was meant to be a way to earn some money while waiting for the acting roles,” he says. “At first I felt restricted by voice acting–no costumes or set, having to stand still no matter how ‘physical’ the moment, no audience, rarely even another actor to interact with.”
“But, as someone who doesn’t necessarily like to conform, I started trying to find freedom within the strict framework of a studio–physicalizing without making noise, painting the colors of the scene inside my head, becoming something that has nothing to do with how I look… The possibilities became greater than the hindrances.”
With over two dozen video games now to his credit, it’s hard for Menkin to pick a favorite.
“Battlefield: Bad Company opened my eyes to what games can be, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 showed me how amazing the gaming fandom can be, and voicing Luke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga blew my mind every time I stepped in front of the mic,” he says.
“The list goes on and on. I love my job!”
5 Comments
Darson
Daddy got some thighs ?
Brian
What a dream!
UlfRaynor
This article is inane.
What is queer? Define it!
I’ve seen it described as anything other than gay. I’ve seen people who are completely str8 but like to dress differently or have a bizarre hair color be called queer.
This article doesn’t demonstrate what makes him queer other than he does voice overs for gaming characters
If you can’t define something, then maybe you shouldn’t be writing about it.
Openminded
Um, the fact that HE voluntarily came out as gay, makes him gay. For once, Queerty isn’t speculating on someone’s sexuality, simply reporting on a statement a celebrity made about themselves. IDK if he claims to be “queer”, but he does state that he is gay. I don’t believe the word “queer” was printed once in this article so I don’t understand your gripe.
Kangol2
Are you hallucinating or not well, UlfRaynor? This site is called Queerty, so you should expect to see the word “queer” appear on it not infrequently.
At the same time, NOWHERE in this article does it mention that this actor is “queer.” He came out as “gay” and now considers himself “gay.” He would qualify as “queer” nevertheless. But what set that snake up your @ss with regard to “queer” here? Did you mix up the articles you wanted to rant about?