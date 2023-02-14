“It’s strange to say this, but…”: Actor David Menkin officially comes out

David Menkin is a Norwegian voice actor. He’s also a total hunk. And he just came out publicly for the very first time in a new interview with Gayming Magazine.

“It’s strange to say this, but I’ve never officially come out as queer,” the 45-year-old says. “If you follow me on social media, it’s pretty damn easy to see, but I’ve never had the opportunity to answer that specific question in a public manner before.”

In addition to being the announcer voice for the Norwegian TV channel TV3, Menkin has had small roles in numerous films and TV shows. But his bread and butter have come from providing voices for major characters in video games over the last 20 years.

“Several of the characters I’ve voiced through the years have let me know that they were queer, without there being anything necessarily implicit in the writing,” he says. “An example is Malos [in Xenoblade Chronicles 2]. Nowhere does it say that he is actually in love with Jin…but come on!?”

“Other characters definitely have their feet planted somewhere in the rainbow but I can’t speak to that because, thanks to the internet, anything I do say will immediately become lore and then my employers will be very upset with me.”

Menkin says voice work wasn’t his first passion, but he’s grown to love it. (The paychecks aren’t bad either!)

“Voice work was meant to be a way to earn some money while waiting for the acting roles,” he says. “At first I felt restricted by voice acting–no costumes or set, having to stand still no matter how ‘physical’ the moment, no audience, rarely even another actor to interact with.”

“But, as someone who doesn’t necessarily like to conform, I started trying to find freedom within the strict framework of a studio–physicalizing without making noise, painting the colors of the scene inside my head, becoming something that has nothing to do with how I look… The possibilities became greater than the hindrances.”

With over two dozen video games now to his credit, it’s hard for Menkin to pick a favorite.

“Battlefield: Bad Company opened my eyes to what games can be, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 showed me how amazing the gaming fandom can be, and voicing Luke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga blew my mind every time I stepped in front of the mic,” he says.

“The list goes on and on. I love my job!”

