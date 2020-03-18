Stuck at home? Biqtch Puddin has a live internet drag show for you!

Drag superstar Biqtch Puddin has planned her own antidote to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. This Friday, she and a litany of queens will perform a live-streamed drag show for fans trapped at home and in need of some fabulousness.

Digital Drag: An Online Drag Show will stream via Twitch this Friday at 7pm PST/ 10pm EST. Puddin arranged the show as a way to help drag performers–many of whom only earn income from live performances–get back to work. With bars, restaurants and theaters closed in major cities, drag kings and queens need a way to generate revenue. For that reason, Puddin has also suggested a $10 donation from viewers.

“Hope y’all join įn on the fun but know when it comes to dåy øf shøw we do ask for a 10$ donation (anything you can give) to help us run this show and pay for this incredible lineup of talent,” Puddin said via Instagram. “Info on how to pay will be provided dåy of shøw. Tips will also be on screen for each performer via their PayPal/Venmo links. Spread the word and see ya on the 20th!”

The lineup for Digital Drag includes Alaska Thunderfuck, Rock M. Sakura, Vander Von Odd, Landon Cider, Louisianna Purchase, Abhora, Felony Dodger, Pinche, Bible Girl, Kandy Muse, Xunami Muse, Juku, Astrud Aurelia, Laurel Charleston, Laveau Contraire, Tenderoni, Kat Sass, Kiara, Clit Eatswood, moi, Charles Galin, Siri, Toto Soto, Florida Man, Nicki Jizz, Syzygy, Crayola, Juno Birch and Pythia. Mateo Segade will provide the music.

Digital Drag streams at twitch.tv/biqtchpuddin at 7 PM PST/ 10 PM EST this Friday.